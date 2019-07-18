Glenn Shorrock to perform free concert in Moranbah

IMPORTANT CAUSE: Australian music legend Glenn Shorrock has teamed up with Queensland Music Festival and Isaac Regional Council to present a free concert at Moranbah Town Square today from 6pm.

AN AUSTRALIAN rock legend and Queensland Music Festival are set to raise their voices for positive men's mental health through song with vocally sharp Isaac region singers as choral support.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Australian music legend Glenn Shorrock has teamed up with Queensland Music Festival and Isaac Regional Council to present a free concert at Moranbah Town Square today from 6pm.

Moranbah's concert is part of the Queensland Music Festival's national choral initiative to open a dialogue around mental health, particularly for men and boys.

Acting mayor Kelly Vea Vea said the council was very proud to partner again with Queensland Music Festival to present Help is on its Way in

Moranbah.

"Queensland Music Festival's 2017 outdoor spectacular, The Power Within, activated community choirs in the Isaac especially in Clermont and Moranbah,” Cr Vea Vea said.

"Around 150 singers from our region have been practising for months to learn the choral arrangement for Glenn Shorrock's powerful anthem, Help Is on Its Way.

"These enthusiastic singers will have the unique opportunity of performing with Glenn Shorrock during his finale.

"It is also a great opportunity to use music to highlight the importance of mental health. It's not always obvious that someone may be struggling.

"It's vital that we all understand, and share the message, that mental health issues are common, they are treatable, and help and support is available.”

The Help is on its Way project was developed by Queensland Music Festival Artistic director Katie Noonan, and offers an opportunity to join a national initiative.

It fosters a dialogue around mental health, raising awareness of available services and encouraging help-seeking behaviours, particularly for our men and boys.

"I truly believe that anyone with a voice can sing,” Ms Noonan said.

"Help Is on Its Way is an example of the role music can play in giving awareness to important issues in our society.

"Through collective experiences like singing together, we can bring communities closer, building empathy, friendship and a shared understanding and support for one another.”

Visit www.qmf.org.au/ festival-schedule-2019/Help-is- on-its-Way for more information on the tour.