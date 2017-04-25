Photographer's CQ Anzac Day photos go viral online

WHEN Glenn Adamus posted this stunning shot at Emu Park's Anzac Day Dawn Service, he knew it would be popular online, but he wasn't expecting its rapid reach of over to 25,000 views in just a few hours.

Glenn's post of two photos this morning, were of the 9th Battalion Living History Group firing as part of their enactment, as well as a photo of the iron silhouetted soldiers mounted on the hill at sunrise.

Emu Park's 2017 Anzac Day Dawn Service attracted thousands to the memorial precinct. Local photographer Glenn Adamus who took this stunning shot has received thousands of views and hundreds of likes on this image, gaining plenty of attention on social media. Glenn Adamus

The talented photographer with a background in media said he had attended the last three Anzac Day Dawn Services, and was blown away by the feedback of his photos every time.

"When I put up the first photo of the glass portal memorial in 2015 it went ballistic online, it was shared around online and had a reach of a couple of million," he told the Capricorn Coast Mirror.

"That was over about a week or ten days. But these photos are going off a lot quicker."

With a strong passion to share his beautiful images of the Capricorn Coast with the rest of the world, Glenn said the amount of social media attention the images had received were a huge benefit to tourism for the region.

"It's really putting Emu Park on the map," he said.

"When I saw this shot I knew it was the one, it's an extraordinary shot."

PHOTOS | Amazing Anzac Day photos from Glenn Adamus

Receiving over 25,397 hits online yesterday, with over 800 'Likes', over 200 shares hundreds of comments, Glenn said he was rapt to see such a strong response to the striking images captured.

"I've got them up on international photography groups like Snap the Planet and Modern Lens Magazine, and other private groups," he said.

"Other photos I share with private Facebook groups like Yeppoon Families and Emu Park and Zilzie Families and the response is just wonderful.

"We really are lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the world."