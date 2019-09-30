Glenroy rd not to be sealed for Rookwood

WEIR SITE: When Rookwood Weir was built several hundred metres upstream, this area was expected to be under water.

A RURAL road near Rookwood Weir will not be sealed until there is a significant increase in traffic volume.

The decision not to seal Glenroy Rd was made by Rockhampton Region councillors after discussions with civil operations officers at last week’s infrastructure committee meeting to look at the impact of the Rookwood Weir development.

Glenroy Rd is an extension of Ridgelands Rd, which is a Department of Transport and Main Roads road and is sealed from the junction of Calmorin Rd, just past the Mornish Rd junction before it becomes a gravel road for 11.45km. Glenroy Rd has a short sealed section of 1.25km around a right angle bend and is then unsealed for 20.8km, until the end of the road.

Traffic volumes reports on Glenroy Rd indicate the end of the bitumen section has 82 vehicles per day with 16 per cent heavy vehicles and Glenroy Bridge section has 102 vehicles per day. Officers said these numbers did not warrant a road sealing as the threshold was 150 vehicles per day.

The current rural program for the road includes the sealing of a section from the end of the existing seal to Ellrott Rd with an allocated 2019/20 budget of $320,000.

The council report notes there is no plans to fully seal the road and approximately 5.65km will remain unsealed unless traffic volumes increase significantly.

Rookwood Weir was recently in the spotlight again as it was revealed the project was redesigned and now has a reduced size of 54,000ML after a cost blow out to $566 million.