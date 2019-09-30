Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WEIR SITE: When Rookwood Weir was built several hundred metres upstream, this area was expected to be under water.
WEIR SITE: When Rookwood Weir was built several hundred metres upstream, this area was expected to be under water.
News

Glenroy rd not to be sealed for Rookwood

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
30th Sep 2019 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RURAL road near Rookwood Weir will not be sealed until there is a significant increase in traffic volume.

The decision not to seal Glenroy Rd was made by Rockhampton Region councillors after discussions with civil operations officers at last week’s infrastructure committee meeting to look at the impact of the Rookwood Weir development.

Glenroy Rd is an extension of Ridgelands Rd, which is a Department of Transport and Main Roads road and is sealed from the junction of Calmorin Rd, just past the Mornish Rd junction before it becomes a gravel road for 11.45km. Glenroy Rd has a short sealed section of 1.25km around a right angle bend and is then unsealed for 20.8km, until the end of the road.

Traffic volumes reports on Glenroy Rd indicate the end of the bitumen section has 82 vehicles per day with 16 per cent heavy vehicles and Glenroy Bridge section has 102 vehicles per day. Officers said these numbers did not warrant a road sealing as the threshold was 150 vehicles per day.

The current rural program for the road includes the sealing of a section from the end of the existing seal to Ellrott Rd with an allocated 2019/20 budget of $320,000.

The council report notes there is no plans to fully seal the road and approximately 5.65km will remain unsealed unless traffic volumes increase significantly.

Rookwood Weir was recently in the spotlight again as it was revealed the project was redesigned and now has a reduced size of 54,000ML after a cost blow out to $566 million.

Council's plans for upgrading Glenroy Rd, Ridgelands.
Council's plans for upgrading Glenroy Rd, Ridgelands.
glenroy road ridgelands road sealing rookwood weir
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Heavy rainfall forecast for Central Queensland

    premium_icon Heavy rainfall forecast for Central Queensland

    News Central Queensland is in for a downpour, with up to 30mm of rain forecast for this week

    COURT LIST: See the full list of appearances

    premium_icon COURT LIST: See the full list of appearances

    News See the full list of magistrates court appearances for today, Monday September...

    SBC boys off to State music program in Brisbane

    premium_icon SBC boys off to State music program in Brisbane

    News St Brendan’s boys off to State Honors in Brisbane

    ’It’s not rocket science’ A farmer’s approach to drought

    premium_icon ’It’s not rocket science’ A farmer’s approach to drought

    News RUNNING cattle in drought is a balancing act, according to Howard Smith.