MYSTERY: A Glenwood woman does not know how a few drinks put her this much over the limit.
MYSTERY: A Glenwood woman does not know how a few drinks put her this much over the limit. Sarah Barnham
Glenwood woman's spectacular brush with drink drive death

Arthur Gorrie
by
20th Oct 2018 12:01 AM
PROBABLY no-one will ever know how Amanda Joanne Steiner got so drunk, acting Gympie magistrate Andrew Walker said on Thursday.

Steiner, 54, was heading for a crash in more ways than one when she left the Theebine Hotel after having what she recalled as "four or five beers".

She did, however, remember feeling unaccountably "funny" and "not right" as she left the hotel, her solicitor told Gympie Magistrates Court.

Police told the court Maryborough officers had responded to a 000 call from the owners of a property.

The said they had seen a car crash through their fence and career through the yard, coming to rest under water in their dam.

Police arrived to find Steiner sitting on the roof of her submerged vehicle, with its headlights still shining under the water.

She registered a blood alcohol content of .192 per cent after being taken to hospital.

She was in hospital for about two-and-a-half months after the May 20 crash, the court was told.

The solicitor said Steiner had no idea how she became so drunk.

"Nor do I," MrWalker said. "Probably no-one ever will."

He fined her $1200 and disqualified her for nine months.

Gympie Times

