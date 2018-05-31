Glitz and glamour of Moranbah's Deb Ball

ON Saturday, May 26, at the Moranbah Community Centre in a beautiful decor of pink, white and black, 10 debutantes were escorted to the stage by their partners and presented to Kelly VeaVea, Deputy Mayor of the Isaac Regional Council, by Quota International Region 15 Director Darlene Chaffey on behalf of the Quota Club of Moranbah at the 42nd Moranbah Debutante Ball.

Councillor Peter Freeleagus greeted the partners on stage.

DEBUTANTES: Josuha White, Jarrah Boegheim, Ethan Roberts, Lily Hannay, Noah Cookson and Alkira Sorbello. Contributed

Comperes for the evening Tanya Szepanowski and Neil Wicks introduced the 2018 debutantes and their partners: Emily Spoor and Hayden Hannaford, Alkira Sorbello and Noah Cookson, Sarah Ditton and Riley Chapman, Phoebe Child and Brenton Tomlinson, Shaylee Church and Kaidan Masaberg, Caitlyn Lindsey-Willmott and Nathan Barnes, Lily Hannay and Ethan Roberts, Kya Mills and Ethan Condon, Madison Curran and Bailey Smith, and Jarrah Boegheim and Joshua White.

For their first formal dance the debutantes and their partners performed the swing waltz. Bringing a modern twist to the night, the debutantes gracefully displayed their version of End of Time by Beyonce. In an energetic display the guys then performed their version of I Don't Feel Like Dancing by the Scissor Sisters.

Cr Vea Vea addressed the debutantes and partners, acknowledging that "etiquette helps form positive, respectful relationships, and feeling and being valued is a very powerful thing in any relationship”.

Caitlyn Lindsey-Willmott and Nathan Barnes cut the debutante cake and Phoebe Child spoke on behalf of the debutantes and their partners.

To complete the formal part of the evening the debutantes performed the Pride of Erin, completing this by dancing with their parents and the ball patrons joining them.

The debutantes and partners dance card included the Gypsy Tap, the Barn Dance, the Canadian Three Step, the Cha Cha, the Jive, the Friendship Waltz and the Oxford Waltz.

This year there were a number of families celebrating a second- generation Moranbah Debutante Ball. Sarah Ditton's mother Leah Ditton (nee Cornish) was a debutante in 1985, Lily Hannay's mother Camille Hannay (nee Nutt) in 1991, and Shaylee Church's mother Kerry Church (nee Filewood) in 1996.

Syd Stickley and his band Hot 3 again proved a big hit with patrons young and old.

Deedee Hill from Deelightful Photography was the official photographer this year and the corsages and buttonhole flowers were supplied by Moranbah Blooms and Events.

Community events such as these would not be possible without the generous support of our local businesses and organisations.

We thank Quota International Moranbah, the Freemasons Moranbah, Moranbah Community Workers' Club, Isaac Regional Council, the CFMEU Peak Downs, Goonyella Riverside and Moranbah North lodges, Western Heritage Motor Inn, Intersport Crystal Wisdom, High Country Enterprises, Priceline Pharmacy and Terry White Chemart Moranbah.

Special thanks to Marcia Goulevitch, David Tracy, Neil Wicks, Lynette Scott, Amanda Rose, Barb Giles, Katie Busk and Judy Naumann for their help in training the debutantes and partners and planning the 2018 Quota Deb Ball.

Thank you to everybody who contributed and volunteered their time to assist.

You can contact Judy Naumann, ball coordinator, on 0408 963 062.