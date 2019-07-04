Menu
Joanne Warkill and Catherine Evans from the Australian South Sea Islander United Council Independent Rockhampton and District Inc. (ASSIUC) plan a gala ball to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Australian Government's official recognition of their culture.
Glitz and glamour to mark South Sea Islander milestone

Sean Fox
by
4th Jul 2019 7:00 PM
UNDER Monday's morning sun, Joanne Warkill and Catherine Evans stood next to a commemorative rock in North Rockhampton ahead of their culture's massive milestone.

Both ladies, members of the Australian South Sea Islander United Council Independent Rockhampton and District Inc, have helped plan a gala ball to celebrate 25 years of recognition for their people.

On August 25, it will mark 25 years since the Australian Government officially recognised Australian South Sea Islanders as a distinct cultural group.

As she reflected on her culture's history, Joanne hoped there would be more education in schools around the history of Australian South Sea Islanders.

"There is still a lot of people out there who do not know who we are,” she said.

"It's important to keep the wider community informed and remind them without our people being blackbirded or kidnapped, the sugar cane industry wouldn't have moved so rapidly.

"We were very important to Australia back then, and we should still be important to the Government now,” she said.

Joanne's father, Joe Leo, was an Order of Australia Medal recipient who participated in a large amount of community work.

"He passed away this year so it's important we carry on his legacy,” she said.

A black tie event will he held on August 24 at Korte's Resort Function Centre on Yaamba Rd in North Rockhampton from 5pm.

Entertainment will be provided by guest speakers, a tribute to elders, Vanuatu dancers and DJ Bala Boy and other artists.

Accommodation is available at the resort and other motels nearby for out-of-towners.

Tickets for elders cost $85 and non-elders are $125.

Call Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on 07 4927 4111 to book tickets.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

