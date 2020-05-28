Global boost for homegrown wellness drink

A LAUNCH into the international beverage market has long been envisioned for Kanguru vitality drink CEO and founder Dr David Kitchen.

This week, the Rockhampton-based ophthalmologist will finally see his dedicated efforts rewarded as the beverage hits more than 20,000 South Korean supermarket shelves.

Red Kangaroo Beverages announced the good news, alongside its new partnership with South Korean manufacturer and distributor Binggrae.

“I’m ecstatic, we had a number of options where we could go next, but to me Korea made sense,” Dr Kitchen said.

“One of our products – red ginseng – comes from there so it made sense. It’s hard to believe, really.”

Since its launch in the Australian market only two years ago, Kanguru has gained popularity as a “clean and smart alternative” to other well-known energy drinks.

The botanical-based formula, Dr Kitchen admitted, took around a number of years to perfect – with nearly 2000 samples created before doing so.

“It took me about two years, there’s a lot of research that I put into it. Being a doctor, I used an evidence-based approach. I looked at all the beneficial ingredients that could go into it,” he said.

Dr Kitchen said the zero-sugar drink seemed an ideal fit for the South Korean market due to the culture’s historical use of botanicals.

“They understand the benefit of the botanicals and what they can do. Botanicals offer a range of benefits besides just helping with energy and vitality,” he said.

TREAT: Kanguru's original flavour will hit supermarket shelves in South Korea over coming weeks.

The drink’s original flavour will be the first to launch in South Korea, with the release of new flavours expected to follow over the next two years.

Despite the launch taking place during a global pandemic, Dr Kitchen remains confident, crediting South Korea’s sophisticated response to the crisis.

“It’s taken us 18 months to get this far in Korea. South Korea, much like Australia, has managed the coronavirus pandemic very well, we ­decided in the end that we would continue on with it.

“It’s not a decision we made lightly, but I’m glad that we made that, and I look forward to getting it underway.”

Kanguru’s Asia Pacific ­Region president David Westall said while manufacturing would take place in South Korea, the priority was to ensure the product and formulation maintained its quality and benefits.

“We worked for two years to find the right manufacturing partner with the capabilities to replicate our complex manufacturing processes so that the product is completely unchanged in this market,” he said. Kanguru first launched nationwide only two years ago and today is stocked in Drakes Supermarkets, Foodland, various service stations, pharmacies and health stores across Australia.