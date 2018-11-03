Global dreams don't take flight as airport plans grounded

FLIGHT READY: A might Antonov An-124 Ruslan at perched on the tarmac of Rockhampton Airport.

THERE'S an old saying you can lead a horse to water but you can't make it drink.

I recently saw a text to this newspaper where someone was asking about international flights.

You may recall that I put a motion forward in July last year asking for council to support a move that would wipe landing fees and actively encourage international flights with council being willing to pay to bring in customs and the like for a six month trial period.

At the time, I said that it would be up to enterprising airlines or local tourism operators to put deals together.

But, the reality is that the incentives that we can put on the table are fairly minor compared to the massive costs involved in passenger transport and the challenges of filling a large plane in and out of Rockhampton.

One international company spent quite some time looking into the opportunity and came back to us commenting that our market is not yet ready for it.

I've always said the best way to know our opportunities for our airport is to trial them, and what we put on the table was low risk, low cost and gave us a chance to test the waters.

We will continue to promote our capability and capacity to operate as an international airport for direct passenger flights and hopefully major developments like GKI will one day change this picture.

That said, while we would love direct international tourism, we know our best opportunity to expand our airport business right now is with international freight.

To this end, you may have noticed a significant focus on agriculture by the Advance Rockhampton team.

The conversations around crops like chickpeas and black sesame and aquaculture all have an international trade focus.

But it will take time to 'grow' this business.

Our team has been working with small crop producers to support their growth and understand opportunities that could leverage their business.

Nature has bequeathed our region an amazing set of assets which lend themselves well to aquaculture development and, considering the magnitude of the economic opportunity, Advance Rockhampton has been tasked to facilitate the implementation of a significant scale aquaculture supply chain.

This will ensure that our region gains the maximum economic benefit whilst developing a premium marine brand specific to our region.

This past week council led a delegation to Singapore through a Federal Government grant to advance conversations around aquaculture investment and supply chain opportunities.

The delegation met with the largest Asian-based urban and infrastructure consulting firm, Surbana Jurong, and visited aquaculture sites, Singapore's main retail centres and seafood processing plants.

The visit will give us a deeper understanding and recommendations for better market development of our commodities.