Global feat for Rocky’s esteemed teen ballerina

Heather Maitland and dance teacher Lita Hegvold are soaking up the experience with Russia’s Boshoi Ballet.

Heather Maitland and dance teacher Lita Hegvold are soaking up the experience with Russia’s Boshoi Ballet.

DREAMS of performing on the international stage as a professional ballerina look to be one step closer for Rockhampton Grammar School student Heather Maitland.

The talented dance student will for the next fortnight spend her evenings undertaking online classes with Russia’s renowned Boshoi Ballet, where she was set to travel pre-COVID-19.

But while excessive screen time is something many young adults are these days accustomed to, the 16-year-old’s reasons for doing so all circle back to her stunning talents.

Ms Maitland was first selected from 20 dancers across each state to attend a Brisbane Ballet workshop this past January, with only two then invited to participate in the current sessions.

Heather Maitland’s dreams of becoming a professional ballerina are one step closer to becoming a reality.

Despite the global pandemic putting a stop to her international adventure, Ms Maitland’s spirited and humble attitude remains high – grateful to also use RGS’s dance studio for her sessions.

“Obviously you don’t get the same experience, but for me, I have all this space in the studio, and I’ve felt really at ease with the situation.”

“It’s a very different style to what we learn, so it’s really nice to explore different styles of ballet because there’s a lot to learn from it,” she explained.

Students from across the globe – some from Japan, England and Italy – are also participating in the nightly 3.5 hour workshop.

“[The classes are] really good, the coaches are really understanding of everyone’s spacing. It’s been very adaptable with the way they’ve done it.”

“Some of them are even doing it in their lounge rooms.”

Hopes of becoming a classical ballerina were first realised as a young girl, and later honed by her decade-long dance teacher Lita Hegvold.

Heather Maitland is undergoing a 3.5 nightly class with Russia’s Bolshoi Ballet Academy.

“I started dancing at age four. My parents got me into it, it was just something that I just started to do and then really grew to love,” she said.

Despite a negative experience with her first-ever dance school, a chance encounter would see the then five-year-old’s parents seek out a “firm but fair” Ms Hegvold.

“I’m so very proud, Heather’s such a great worker, she’s humble which is a great quality to have, especially when she’s done so well,” Ms Hegvold said.

“I think she found it a little bit difficult during the COVID-19 times because we were unable to hold classes, but she did do some zoom classes with Queensland Ballet.”

While the talented teen soon hopes to venture overseas to undertake similar opportunities, she is for now soaking up her impressive achievement.

“If [more classes] come out of it this it would be amazing, but for the most part I’m just appreciating the experience of it,” she said.