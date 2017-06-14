25°
Global giant opens new office in Rocky today

14th Jun 2017 12:08 PM
Global giant GHD will open an office in Rockhampton today.
Global giant GHD will open an office in Rockhampton today.

GHD, one of the world's leading engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services companies, today officially opened its newest office in Rockhampton as part of its ongoing commitment to regional Queensland.

Complementing the company's existing operations in Gladstone, Emerald and Mackay, the new office will enable its multidisciplinary team to better connect with their local clients and provide a more responsive, flexible service.

GHD describes itself as one of the world's leading professional services companies operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation.

GHD's North Queensland Manager, Jose Foruria, said the new office was part of a long term strategy for the region and was consistent with their overarching commitment to regional communities.

"Our new office in Rockhampton is the next step in our plans for Central Queensland,” Jose said.

"GHD has always maintained a decentralised, regional network of offices which allows us to provide tailored, locally-relevant solutions, whilst connecting our clients with specialist services available in our larger centres.　

"We opened new offices in both Emerald and Mount Isa in mid-2014 and Rockhampton is the next logical step for us.”

GHD employs more than 8500 people in more than 200 offices around the world.
John Polin, a senior engineer and project manager, is leading GHD's newest office, relocating his family to Rockhampton in February to establish the new location in Campbell St.

"We have successfully serviced the Rockhampton area from our office in Gladstone for many years, and I'm eager to build on the foundation that GHD has already established in the region,” John said.

"It's an exciting opportunity, and I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

GHD is this year celebrating the 80th anniversary of its Queensland operations as well as preparing for the company's 90th anniversary celebrations in 2018.

Privately owned by our people, we deliver engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services to public and private sector clients across five continents and the Pacific. Committed to creating lasting community benefit, we connect the knowledge, skill and experience of our 8500 people with innovative practices, technical capabilities and robust systems. www.ghd.com

Topics:  ghd rockhampton business

