Mayor Margaret Strelow budget.
Mayor Margaret Strelow budget.
Global recycling costs add to Rocky rates rise

Christine Mckee
by
26th Jun 2018 2:05 PM

FOR the sixth year in a row, Rockhampton Regional Council has produced a budget surplus, though last minute negotiations around recycling costs forced an additional one per cent hike to take the council's proposed 2.9 per cent rate rise to 3.9 per cent.

Mayor Margaret Strelow presented the draft for the 2018-19 budget today with a $2.2 million surplus.

She said changes to global recycling had diminished the sale of recycled materials and left the council with two options - increase rates to cover the additional cost or reduce recycling services.

More detail to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

