Global rock stars bid to buy island off Cap Coast

AN INTERNATIONAL rock band is amongst those who have made an offer to purchase tropical paradise Wedge Island off the Capricorn Coast near Emu Park.

The island made headlines across Australia and the world last week after The Morning Bulletin spoke with selling agent Richard Vanhoff and first featured the ridiculously cheap property.

Wedge Island, located about 1km south of Great Keppel Island and 5km from the mainland, had been 'party central' for a group of young, single blokes for many years.

The price of the island was recently slashed from $850,000 to just $495K.

Agent Richard Vanhoff. Campbell Gellie

Since the Bulletin's story went live last Wednesday, Mr Vanhoff said he had been absolutely overwhelmed with interest and had already responded to more than 700 emails and countless phone calls.

Mr Vanhoff, who was up until 3am with his wife responding to enquiries today alone, said one notable enquiry came from an international rock band.

"I can't say who but I did have a call from a major rock bank from the United States who are currently on tour in Europe,” Mr Vanhoff.

"Apparently the story went crazy in Europe. I have also had calls from people in Holland, Belgium and London.

"I've also been called three time by a guy in Texas who wants the island.”

While Mr Vanhoff could not confirm who the rock band were, a quick search by the Bulletin revealed the Red Hot Chilli Peppers are one of the US rock bands currently touring Europe.

Mr Vanhoff said the interest was so overwhelming, he had to hand the reins over to the vendors, their solicitors and the Department of Natural Resources and Mines and Minister Anthony Lynham.

"I have had that many offers...I just don't know what to do,” he said.

"I can't make the decision on this one.”