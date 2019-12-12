Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAINING HARD: Chloe Butler with Central Highlands Junior Rugby Union president Papa Hartley and kids. Pictures: Timothy Cox
TRAINING HARD: Chloe Butler with Central Highlands Junior Rugby Union president Papa Hartley and kids. Pictures: Timothy Cox
Sport

Global rugby star trains CH kids

Timothy Cox
12th Dec 2019 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUNG Central Highlands rugby fans had the opportunity to train with an international star this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, Chloe Butler ran drills for aspiring players at Morton Park in Emerald.

“I had some real passionate coaches who taught me the game,” she said.

“It’s school holidays, so I just put a feeler out.”

Training with Chloe Butler at Morton Park.
Training with Chloe Butler at Morton Park.

Butler said development depended on constant learning.

“If you’re learning, you perform better. You develop faster if you’re always learning and someone’s putting time into you.

“A kid doesn’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.

“And learning to be a team player, a leader, disciplined and respectful are great attributes to have on and off the field.”

Chloe Butler sharing her expertise.
Chloe Butler sharing her expertise.

Growing up near Cairns, Butler played in the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup for the Wallaroos, represented Australia at the International Women’s Rugby Series in 2017 and now lives in London, playing English women’s rugby union for the Harlequins.

She also worked for a sports academy to deliver coaching sessions to up-and-coming athletes.

“Rugby is growing all over the world, especially for girls. All the reasons that boys love it, girls love it too,” Butler said.

Butler was in Emerald visiting family.

emerald rugby wallaroos womens rugby union
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CCTV: Footage shows armed robbery at North Rocky store

        premium_icon CCTV: Footage shows armed robbery at North Rocky store

        News Police are seeking assistance from the public.

        • 12th Dec 2019 4:58 PM
        CQ ‘pirate’ stuck abroad set to return home

        premium_icon CQ ‘pirate’ stuck abroad set to return home

        News Tens of thousands of dollars later a man who faced amputation is expected to fly...

        • 12th Dec 2019 4:33 PM
        Coast business reveals major 2020 expansion plan

        premium_icon Coast business reveals major 2020 expansion plan

        Business Major projects across the region boosting local business

        • 12th Dec 2019 4:19 PM
        ‘Get a knife’ Concerns held woman’s safety

        premium_icon ‘Get a knife’ Concerns held woman’s safety

        News Police are responding to reports three men broke into a woman’s unit

        • 12th Dec 2019 4:13 PM