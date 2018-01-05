Global search to find part for iconic Rocky fountain

CREATIVE searching for a spare part overseas has given the Benke Park fountain a new lease on life after lying dormant for 20 years.

A determined around the world search by Rockhampton Regional Council's parks team located the vital part for the fountain in Benke Park in Germany.

Benke Park fountain.: Benke Park fountain.

A spokesperson from RRC explained how they fixed the fountain which had been a favourite hangout for families for decades.

"In the late 1990s a key part of the fountain failed and was unable to be replaced as the item was no longer in circulation anywhere in the country,” they said.

"The RRC Parks team tried several options to have the original daisy ball repaired, but none were successful.

"They searched locally first, then state wide, then across Australia for a suitable replacement.”

After lots of dead ends, the council's parks team found an Adelaide company which supplied waterfall features.

MAP: Benke Park fountain can be located just before the Fitzroy Bridge. Contributed

Further research revealed a European manufacturing company supplied many of the spectacular fountains that were operational in Singapore and other locations around the world.

"Parks were delighted to discover that this company was able to manufacture the part they needed,” the spokesperson said.

"An order was then placed for the supply and delivery of the daisy ball fountain which was installed by the parks team.”

Benke Park fountain. Contributed ROK050118benke1

Councillor Tony Williams said it was a fantastic reward for the effort made by the council's Parks, Planning and Projects team to find a replacement for the failed mechanism.

"The piece of equipment which failed was a water sphere - a globe-like piece of machinery which is key to a fountain of this design actually working,” Cr Williams said.

"Installing a new fountain was considered but after talking to the local community, it was clear that families that have grown up around here considered the fountain a bit of a local icon.

"So our hard working team at council searched far and wide before eventually finding somewhere which could make the part - more than 15,000km away in Germany.”

EYE CATCHING: Benke Park fountain. Contributed ROK050118benke3

Now that the part had been delivered and installed, Cr Williams was delighted to see Benke Park complete once more.

"The fountain is looking better than ever with new multi-coloured lights switched on at night,” he said.

"I know this will be welcomed by many families and residents who use the park, and council is really pleased to have been able to restore the fountain to its former glory.”

Many other local residents have shared their delight to see the iconic fountain back up and running.

"Anything to restore our parks and gardens of our wonderful city is a bonus to locals, new comers and tourists. I love seeing the fountain lit up at night. Some infrastructure is just too precious to ignore and let lay to ruin. A job well done,” Trudi Hamilton said.

"The fountain is lovely. Just as it was,” Anita Johnstone said.

"Nice work, another nice piece to the place. I am glad it was fixed and not removed or replaced, I remember having fish and chips there as a child and watching the trains going past,” Troy Stack said.

"Awesome to have the fountain back,” Janeen Whiting said.

"It is just stunning,” Jan Jenkinson said.

"Good work Rocky Council, congratulations,” Jim Banard said.