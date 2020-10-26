Global talent to take part in exciting educational event

ADFAS Rockhampton members, Anita Mair, Beryl Neilsen and Jan Davison at the Blue Illusion fundraising fashion event at Stockland on October 8, where 7 per cent of sales from 9am to 5pm went to support the annual ADFAS Rockhampton student art awards.

ADFAS Rockhampton members, Anita Mair, Beryl Neilsen and Jan Davison at the Blue Illusion fundraising fashion event at Stockland on October 8, where 7 per cent of sales from 9am to 5pm went to support the annual ADFAS Rockhampton student art awards.

AFTER almost seven months of isolation due to the COVID-19 ban on live lectures, Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) Rockhampton Inc members look forward to getting together at Frenchville Sports Club on Saturday, November 7, for a screened lecture.

Instead of watching digital lectures at home, they will be able to catch-up with friends in a COVID-safe environment and enjoy Patricia Law’s lecture, “The Eastern Influence on European Jewellery’’ on a big screen.

Every women values jewellery, so who better to describe jewels and their origins than Fellow of the Gemmological Society and a Fellow of the Institute of Registered Valuers, Patricia Law.

Her screened lecture looks at the gemstones traded and exported to Europe, such as pearls from the Indies in Roman times, and the gems in the Crown Jewels.

“There were rubies from Burma, sapphires from Kashmir and Ceylon and Imperial Jade from China,’’ Patricia said.

“With these gemstones came influences on styles and the way jewellery was worn.

“Some pieces were directly copied and at other times simple motifs were added to existing styles.”

In this Art Society lecture Patricia aims to show the glamour of the East and how the West embraced and absorbed its myriad influences.

She has spent 25 years working for International Auction Houses preparing jewellery sales for London, Geneva and New York, and established her own valuation business in 2015.

Patricia also enjoys a role in teaching gemology and jewellery history to newly qualified insurance brokers, as well as lecturing to private associations and charitable groups.

All ADFAS Rockhampton Inc members are invited to attend this free 10.30am screening at

Frenchville Sports Club on November 7.

There will be a raffle and light refreshments served. However due to COVID-19 restrictions bookings are essential.

Please email ADFAS secretary Janet Gentle on janet.gentle@gmail.com or phone her on 0428 267 655 by Wednesday, November 4, to book.