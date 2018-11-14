Global tech boss hoses down CBD site rumours

Work is underway to transform the Maroochydore CBD into a "green heart", with construction underway on a 2800sq m public park.

THE boss of a major global technology firm has poured cold water on rumours his company had been eyeing off a slice of the new $430 million Maroochydore CBD.

Australian-born Dion Weisler is the US-based CEO of HP Inc, also known as Hewlett Packard, a company ranked 58th on the Fortune 500 list with annual revenues of $52 billion.

Mr Weisler was on the Coast a few weeks ago, as speculation mounted that a major technology firm was preparing to establish a headquarters in the new city centre.

But he ended that speculation in a recent response to the Daily.

"I was there on personal business not company business," Mr Weisler said.

Earlier this year SunCentral CEO John Knaggs met with Google Australia, in a bid to lure the search engine giant to the new CBD.

Google had been knocked back in its bid to develop a new technology hub in Redfern, sparking a meeting between the State Government and Google, in a bid to bring the famous brand north.

Mr Knaggs told Fairfax in April SunCentral had held previous discussions with Google and would approach them again, following the Premier's interest.

But it was understood Google had opted to keep its focus and long-term growth plans in Sydney.

More than $10 million worth of foundations have been laid on what was being touted as a 10-gigabit city, with SunCentral tech advisor Zach Johnson outlining his wish for baseline internet speeds of 10GB a second to businesses and residents.

Dozens of tech firms reportedly pitched ideas to Mr Johnson and the SunCentral team earlier this year, seeking to become strategic partners in the roll out of technology within the new city centre.

Late last month a SunCentral spokeswoman confirmed several deposits had been taken on land within the new 53ha city centre, but further details couldn't be confirmed.

Construction on the first buildings in the new CBD, having earlier been earmarked to start in late-2018, was expected to begin some time in 2019.