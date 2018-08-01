Global traveller opens tourism business in Rocky

Marissa Titmarsh has opened an independent travel agency in Rockhampton. PIctured here at a travel conference last year.

Marissa Titmarsh has opened an independent travel agency in Rockhampton. PIctured here at a travel conference last year.

WHEN Marissa Titmarsh returned to Rockhampton after a six-month exchange program in Canada at 15-years-old, she had well and truly been bitten by the travel bug.

She's since enjoyed the sunny Fijian beaches, explored the corners of Europe and revelled in the sights of Africa, to name a few, and has dedicated her life to helping others satiate their own wanderlust.

The 27-year-old former Rockhampton Grammar School student is taking her wanderlust and turning it into a solo career.

Ms Titmarsh first began her travel agency career under the Mobile Travel Agents (MTA) franchise banner in Quay St three years ago after spending years in commercial travel agents.

She has now stretched her wings and ventured into new territory.

Monday was her very first day as the independent business owner of Marissa Titmarsh Travel.

The move has seen her business go mobile, with more freedom for meeting clients at home or for coffee and having more control over industry cuts.

Marissa Titmarsh has opened an independent travel agency in Rockhampton. PIctured in Dubai overlooking 'the palm'.

TRENDING TRAVEL DESTINATIONS

Europe. It is currently Europe Early Bird time, with plenty of sales available for European tours.

The United States of America. Cheap airfare travel is a draw-card for these holidays.

Russia, India and Vietnam. These are popular for "off the beaten track” style holidays.

"Working in an agency was always long hours and I was tossing up whether I should leave the industry completely,” she said.

"When the MTA franchise model came along I took that road - working from home and the office and being mobile.

"It's been very popular. I live off word of mouth and mostly advertise on Facebook.

"I work my own hours so I have more of a lifestyle... and the people contacting me are more legitimate about travelling.”

Ms Titmarsh fell into the travel industry when she returned from Canada and was told by her school that her six months would not be credited towards her OP viability.

She was given the opportunity to complete a traineeship at a local travel agency and then when she graduated, she was offered a position.

As part of her career, she travelled all over the globe to countries like New Zealand, Vanuatu, Hong Kong, China, Hawaii, Dubai, USA, Mexico, Jamaica and Greece.

Marissa Titmarsh has opened an independent travel agency in Rockhampton. PIctured drinking one litre beers in Germany.

This extensive experience is something she believes helps her provide the ultimate holiday for her clients.

"Nine times out of 10, people ask if you if you've been to a place and if you have you can personally recommend things like places to go and restaurants,” Ms Titmarsh said.

"Travelling and seeing places first-hand definitely helps when you're selling and explaining it.

"It helps people feel more at ease and more confident with their trip... they're putting their trust in you to plan their trip of a lifetime.

"People are choosing memories and experiences over buying materialistic things these days... memories last a lifetime.”

Ms Titmarsh said she likes to personalise holidays and will spend time learning about a client, their interests and preferences before drawing up a number of options and working to create the perfect holiday.

Those wishing to take their own holiday can contact Ms Titmarsh via her Facebook page Marissa Titmarsh Travel or through her website at www.mttravel.com.au.