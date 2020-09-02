Menu
Bulk carrier, Globe Electra is carrying two crew members who tested positive to COVID-19.
Globe Electra crew leave hospital

Caitlan Charles
CAITLAN CHARLES
2nd Sep 2020 8:06 AM
THREE crew from the Globe Electra have been discharged from Townsville University Hospital following their treatment for coronavirus.

The crew member's negative results means Townsville's coronavirus case count returned to zero yesterday.

The three crew members left the hospital on Monday, more than two weeks after the first case was reported on the ship off the coast of Townsville.

One crew member first tested positive to coronavirus while the ship was anchored off the Mackay coast.

The ship was brought to Townsville, where the crew was isolated at the hospital.

Maritime Safety Queensland general manager Angus Mitchell confirmed the three crew members were COVID-19 free.

"The ship's remaining crew underwent another round of testing (yesterday)," Mr Mitchell said.

"Depending on the test outcome the ship will then sail with a replacement crew for Abbot Point for loading."

Mr Mitchell said only one of the crew had returned to the ship.

"The other two are en route to international destinations," Mr Mitchell said.

The Globe Electra crew were tested multiple times while it waited for the all clear off Townsville's coast.

It was one of three ships of Central and North Queensland's coast that tested positive or were through to have coronavirus in the last fortnight.

Townsville has now had 30 coronavirus cases with 88 people still in quarantine.

