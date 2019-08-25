Globe-trotting docs join CQ's high-performing surgery team

NEW DOCTORS: General surgeon Dr Ming Ho and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Frode Vindenes are two of the newest members of the Rockhampton Hospital's elective surgery team.

NEW doctors from around the globe are joining Rockhampton Hospital's high-performing elective surgery team.

General surgeon (colorectal) DrMing Ho and orthopaedic surgeon DrFrode Vindenes are two of the newest members of the elective surgery unit which is treating all patients on time.

Dr Ho came from Brighton in the UK. He worked in Rockhampton 10 years ago as a junior doctor and was happy to return to the sunshine.

"It's quite relaxing, the people are nice and it's a good team,” he said.

Dr Vindenes has been an orthopaedic surgeon in Norway since 2014 and, with an Australian wife and three children, he was looking to work in Australia.

He had no previous knowledge of Rockhampton but is happy with the move.

"Rocky's really nice and friendly,” he said.

Chief executive Steve Williamson said it had always been a challenge to recruit specialists to regional areas.

He welcomed the new hospital staff, saying the vision of making Rockhampton an employer of choice was coming to fruition.

"We all know what a great region Central Queensland is, and we're getting better and better at highlighting that and attracting medical staff to join the CQ Health family.

"l welcome our new doctors and know they'll be welcomed by the whole community,” he said.

Latest data from July 2019 showed the health service did 514 elective surgeries, up from 467 in June.

Of those surgical procedures, 409 were done at Rockhampton Hospital in July, up from 342 in June.