Gluten free guide for Central Queensland

GROCERY shopping or dining out experiences for people on gluten-free diets for medical reasons have been a nightmare in the past.

But with businesses popping up specialising in products for coeliacs and other medical conditions that require gluten-free diets, there's a lot of safer options available.

Read advice from a Central Queensland dietician here: Dietician's gluten free warnings to restaurateurs, dieters

The Morning Bulletin has put together a special package about gluten-free dining out and gluten-free grocery shopping to share the experiences of those who require the special diet.

But it won't stop there.

Readers who have to be on gluten-free diets, or business owners who have gluten-free items for sale, are encouraged to contact reporter Kerri-Anne Mesner with recommendations for the list and further profiles of businesses across the region.

The list will stay online and be updated regularly.

Read here about Coffee Society's gluten free range: Gluten free menu items produces smiles at Coffee Society

And the first stop to shop this week is the Artizan Gluten Free Bakery on East St where the owners have spent years perfecting hot cross bun recipes to make sure GF dieters don't miss out this week on most people's favourite Easter tradition food item.

Co owner Simone Lawrie said the hot cross buns are not just available already baked, but also in packet mixes, and can be shipped after ordering online.

"We have a range of new packet mixes including two breads, a soft white, a dark vegan loaf and cinnamon doughnuts to bake at home and just in time for Easter we have a brand new Hot Cross Bun Mix which has been selling off the shelves,” she said.

Artizan Gluten Free Bakery is exactly as the name suggests - all products are gluten free including donuts which also come in 'make yourself at home packets Russell Prothero

"Hot cross buns are also available to order in store. You can choose from chocolate or with or without fruit.

"Our entire business is centred around providing a safe and happy environment for coeliac and gluten intolerant people to enjoy and a place for their families and friends to come and relax and eat with them.

"Our products are fresh baked and all measures have been taken to avoid cross-contamination, which is a huge issue surrounding gluten-free dining. Mindful preparation is paramount when dealing with any allergies.

GLUTEN FREE OPTIONS: Artizan Gluten Free Bakery is exactly as the name suggests - all products are gluten free including donuts which also come in 'make yourself at home packets Russell Prothero

"Even the smallest amount of gluten left over on cutlery or cutting boards or even touching other wheat products and not washing your hands thoroughly can result in a person being 'glutened', this for many can be a trip to the hospital and many days being unwell after the fact.”

For more about what Artizan Gluten Free Bakery has to offer, go to artizanglutenfreebakery.com.au.

Artizan Gluten Free Bakery is exactly as the name suggests - all products are gluten free including donuts which also come in 'make yourself at home packets Russell Prothero

Grocery shopping options

Richo's Quality Meats have gluten-free options

Cheesecake Shop has gluten-free options

Woolworths Gracemere has extended their GF range to include baked goods. There were doughnuts and an apple pie in the special cake display cabinet along with GF lamingtons and other goodies across from the GF bread near the muffins.

Daisy's Wrap And Stack It at Gracemere stocks gluten-free products like lollies

That Wholefood Place at 161 Berserker St, Rockhampton

Go-Vita on Fitzroy St

Drakes IGA - hint is to look for the blue tags

Artizan Gluten Free Bakery has breads already made or packet mixes you take home and make yourself. People can also order these online to be sent in the mail

List of places with gluten free options on the menu: