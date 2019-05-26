Gluten free important lesson learned by cafe co-owner
IF you think you have an intolerance to gluten or might be coeliac, make sure you continue eating gluten products until you do the test for coeliac disease, otherwise the test won't work.
This is one lesson registered nurse and now coowner of Pumped Juice Bar and Cafe Joanne Amos learnt from her experience to getting the correct medical diagnosis and treatment plan.
Joanne, along with her long-term friend Heather Sanders, have owned and run Pumped Juice Bar and Cafe for the past three years.
Joanne said they had kept the basics set up by the previous owners and wanted to add gluten free to the menu.
She said her own experience of going gluten free, finding it extremely hard to dine out and many packaged gluten free products being full of sugar, led to her desire to offer a gluten free cafe.
Joanne said when they looked at training staff, setting up separate food areas for gluten free, it was easier to switch all their products to gluten free.
"We didn't want to scare people off,” she said.
"There was this stigma at the time that gluten free didn't taste good.”
Joanne said when customers who were not coeliac or gluten intolerant found out they had been eating gluten free, they were pleasantly surprised.
"We've got a good following of coeliacs and gluten intolerant customers,” she said.
"We also cater for other allergies such as dairy, soy, nuts and bananas.”
Joanne said she was diagnosed coeliac in 2013 but had been not eating gluten for some time and wasn't told by anyone that you need to eat gluten leading up to doing the medical test otherwise it didn't work, which lead to a later diagnosis than could have been.
She said she also had been lactose free for 15 years.
The difference between coeliac and lactose intolerance symptoms explained
According to a fact sheet on www.coeliac.org.au: "those with lactose intolerance don't produce enough lactase (the enzyme that digests lactose), resulting in lactose maldigestion. Symptoms of lactose maldigestion may include abdominal pain, bloating, wind and/or diarrhoea.
"Untreated coeliac disease can affect lactase production and result in a temporary lactose intolerance.
"The gluten free diet allows lactase production to return to normal and the lactose intolerance to resolve.”
However, this may be different for other gluten intolerant people.
Dr Chris Hughes of CQ Nutrition said often once gluten is restricted lactase can re-develop and symptoms can decrease.
”For some this is not the case though and they remain lactose intolerant,” he said.
”This is most likely to unintentional gluten exposure.”
He said there was a new testing method to detect gluten called GIP (gluten immunogenic peptide) assay that detects gluten exposure via urine and stool samples with much greater accuracy.
The studies that have used GIP have identified that a significant proportion of those following a gluten free diet are still being inadvertently exposed to gluten. One study showed that less than a 3rd of those people exposed to gluten (detected via GIP assay) had any symptoms, nor did they produce the anti-bodies (tTG-IgA & DGP) that are used to diagnose coeliac disease.
"The point here is that despite not having symptoms or producing antibodies, damage was still likely to occur to the lining of the bowel and this was shown through biopsy in other studies,” Dr Hughes said.
"So for people with CF(cystic fibrosis) and Fibro(fibromyalgia), it could well be that they are in fact gluten intolerant, yet our diagnostic criteria may not sensitive enough for these individuals to be diagnosed as having Coeliac Disease, however there bowels may be suffering damage.”
He said the other option with non coeliac gluten (or wheat) sensitivity, the person may have a FODMAP intolerance.
"FODMAPs are a type of carbohydrate that the body can have difficulty digesting,” Dr Hughes said.
"They may also have a wheat allergy or it could be the Amylase trypsin inhibitors (ATIs) found in wheat that activate an immune response causing inflammation.
"All of these factors can damage the lining of the bowel which I think one of your links there refers to. How these relate to Fibro or CFS are still yet to be determined, however the origins of these conditions are similar, in that they are related to the gut microbiome, and the effect it has on our immune system. Most people with these two conditions report some GI stress.
"I often describe our immune system like the rural fire brigade,” Dr Hughes said.
"If there are a heap of spot fires, then the fire brigade's resources are stretched and when a full blown bush fire erupts, the fire brigade may struggle due to having its resources stretched.
"With our immune system, if we are activating it (or over-activating it) with foods that are causing damage or inflammation, then it may struggle to cope with the repair and defence of other bodily functions.”
Gluten Free Dining:
Pulp Sandwich and Heath Bar in Stocklands
Tannum Beach Fish and Chip shop have gluten free chips cooked in a separate fryer. They also advertise gluten free gravy
Riverston Tea Rooms
Yogolicious Cafe
Seabreeze service station in Yeppoon has a large gluten free range
Cedar Park Fish and Chips offer gluten free menu, make their own GF batter, have a dedicated GF fryer and will soon be offering GF burgers.
Meglomania Bar and Bistro
Keppel Bay Sailing Club
Pumped Juice Bar in Yeppoon stocks goods from Artizan Gluten Free Bakery
Queen's Hotel Bistro (Gladstone) now has gluten-free fries (with a dedicated fryer). All the steak sauces are GF too.
Fishco in Rockhampton does gluten-free chips and gluten-free crumbed fish
Pho and Grill Restaurant at 2/235 Musgrave St, Berserker
Gelatissmo has some gluten free and dairy free options
Ocean Brew Eatery in Emu Park has gluten free and lactose free cake options
Lure Living has GF pancakes among other gluten free, lactose free and vegan options
Crazy Joker
Rocky Burger Shack for GF pizzas and pasta
Trufusion
Afishionados in Yeppoon
Saigon Saigon in East St
Thai Taste
Malaysia Hut
Hong Kong Chinese Seafood Restaurant on Denham St
Project Mex
Headricks Lane
Grocery shopping options
Richo's Quality Meats have gluten-free options
Aldi in Gladstone (and Rockhampton after November)
Cheesecake Shop has gluten-free options
Coles
Woolworths has extended their GF range to include baked goods. There were doughnuts and an apple pie in the special cake display cabinet along with GF lamingtons and other goodies across from the GF bread near the muffins at Gracemere site.
That Wholefood Place at 161 Berserker St, Rockhampton
Go-Vita on Fitzroy St
Rocky Health Foods
Rockhampton Health Options
Drakes IGA - hint is to look for the blue tags
Artizan Gluten Free Bakery has breads already made or packet mixes you take home and make yourself. People can also order these online to be sent in the mail