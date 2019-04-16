Gluten free menu items produces smiles at Coffee Society

AYDEN Chapman has spent years perfecting gluten-free treats after a doctor diagnosed her with coeliac disease 13 years ago.

She now spends her days watching massive smiles come to others' faces when they try something from the Coffee Society menu that is gluten free.

Mrs Chapman is co-owner of the cafe with her husband Spencer.

"You can't stuff around with allergies,” she said.

"We are pretty diligent. We hound our staff so they know how to answer questions from customers.”

Mrs Chapman said when she was diagnosed with coeliac, she was forced to eat nothing but fruit and vegetables, and the only treats available were orange and almond cake or mixed berry friands, which were mass produced then frozen before selling and tasted disgusting.

She said she couldn't order any food when eating out because most sauces were made with gluten products.

"That's when I started experimenting,” Mrs Chapman said, using the knowledge imparted by her grandmother and what she learnt working in hospitality and watching/questioning chefs.

"The biggest thing was pancakes ... getting pancakes that were fat and fluffy,” Mrs Chapman said. "I nailed pancakes.”

Coffee Society, which is notorious for its gluten free treats by Ayden Chapman, can also make all but one menu item with gluten free options such as the Classic New York Steak Sandwich. Russell Prothero

And that's how Coffee Society ended up with three types of GF pancakes on the menu.

But it's not just pancakes. All but one breakfast menu item can be made GF, and also lactose free.

Plus, there's an entire vegan menu which was released in December.

"Our sales doubled after releasing the vegan menu,” Mrs Chapman said.

She said she has investigated each ingredient used in the kitchen to make sure they were GF and/or vegan.

Mrs Chapman stressed to other businesses looking to do GF menu items that all GF items must be prepared, cooked and dished up in a separate area of the kitchen, including having a separate toaster for GF bread and frypans only used for GF cooking.

She also pointed out GF cakes and other GF items must sit at the top of display cabinets to avoid cross-contamination.