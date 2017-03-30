29°
GNARLY: Coastal surfers take advantage of 'super' swells

Matty Holdsworth
| 30th Mar 2017 3:03 PM Updated: 3:24 PM
One of the many surfers who took advantage of the swells at Kemp Beach on the Capricorn Coast kicked up by Ex Tropical Cyclone Debbie as it made its way south through Thursday.
One of the many surfers who took advantage of the swells at Kemp Beach on the Capricorn Coast kicked up by Ex Tropical Cyclone Debbie as it made its way south through Thursday. Chris Ison ROK300317csurf4

PAT Eastwood has been up all night listening to the cyclonic winds bash along the Capricorn Coast.

His concern soon vanished as he awoke with ecstasy, finally able to take advantage of conditions he hasn't seen along Yeppoon in years.

Since 7am, Pat has been in the water, dropping in on metre-high swells, carving up Main Beach all morning.

He says Cyclone Debbie has created northernly swells and that all the way to Emu Park is "going off".

"It has been quite a few years since this type of swell - the waves are a good metre and a half high," Pat said blissfully.

"We are getting some really nice waves along. It is rare that the town beaches go off like this.

READ: BOM's flood warning for Rockhampton.

"The waves are great everywhere too, from Main Beach to Emu Park. Plenty of nook and crannies to find a wave. It is super.

"When you get conditions like this on the Capricorn Coast you have to milk it. For all it is worth."

Marcia simply caused carnage - Debbie is a more tameable beast.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

With roads to Rockhampton flooded, Pat said the coast's tradies were jumping at the chance on their day off to shred some waves.

"I surfed Kemp this morning, I was the first one there. But about 30 or 40 were there soon after," the Capricorn Coast Learn 2 Surf instructor said.

"Marcia was hopefully for surf. It just took my roof off.

"We haven't had a cyclone like this one since Hamish - that one stayed out to sea and gave us two weeks of fantastic waves."

Pat was forced to cancel his morning surf lessons and did urge caution, particularly to grommets.

"I would be wary of surfing near creeks or streams," he said.

"And in dirty water. You do have to be careful. Anything could be in there.

"So just use common sense. And help out young surfers if you see them struggling."

Capricorn Coast Learn 2 Surf will be conducting lessons for kids aged between 5-12. Call 49393780 to make a booking.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn coast learn 2 surf central queensland cyclone debbie main beach pat eastwood rockhampton surfing wildweather yeppoon

