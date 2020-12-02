‘Go f-- yourself’: Violent offender fires up over jail term

AFTER promising to undergo counselling for his violent nature, a Central Queensland man told the magistrate “go f--- yourself” in response to being handed a two year prison term.

Tristan Cedric Roy Bateman, 24, then stormed out of the room where he had sat during a video link sentencing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on November 30.

He had pleaded guilty to two counts of assault (domestic violence) and one of public nuisance in a licensed premises.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Bateman followed his partner to Woolworths on September 23 and made threats against her life as he leant through a car.

He grabbed the victim by the collar and slapped her with such force her head moved forward into the headrest of the driver’s seat.

Then, on the victim’s 21st birthday, Bateman got upset she wasn’t drinking as much alcohol as he was because she was waiting on a phone call from her babysitter.

Bateman threw a glass at her.

Later, while she was vomiting in the toilet, he approached her from behind and hit her.

She then sat on the toilet and asked him to get her a glass of water.

“You don’t deserve water,” Bateman told her and then spat in her fact.

Bateman then grabbed the victim by her hair, dragged her down the hallway and into a bedroom where he repeatedly punched her in the thigh before leaving and continuing drinking alcohol.

Ms Marsden said Bateman was also involved in an incident at Capricorn Hotel in Blackwater on October 14 where there was an altercation in the beer garden and the parties continued it in the car park when they were moved from the hotel.

She said Bateman picked up a brick and threatened his victim with it.

Ms Marsden said Bateman had significant history of violence including convictions for assaulting a 54-year-old male with a bat.

His history included wilful damage of police property in 2014, along with convictions for common assault, assault police, assault occasioning bodily harm and obstruct police.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had planned to relocate out west to his aunt’s property after his release from prison and continue counselling via the internet.

She said he hoped to “sort himself out” and repair his relationship with the victim who he had been in a relationship with for four years, even if they just became friends, as she was the mother of his children.

Magistrate Cameron Press condemned the violence towards the woman and described it as disgusting.

“One suspects your violent behaviour isn’t improving,” he said.

“You need concerted counselling.”

Mr Press ordered Bateman to a head sentence of two years prison, declared 41 days presentence custody and set parole release on June 21, 2021.

After the sentencing, Batemans said “go f-- yourself” and commented counselling didn’t help before storming out of the room he was in.