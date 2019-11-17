Go-Karting season finale puts mate against mate

Rockhampton go-kart driver Jacob Calwell finished fourth overall in the CQ Series Round 4 Restricted Light category

GO-KARTING: There was plenty of friendly competition at round four of the 2019 CQ Go-Karting Series on Saturday, with mates going wheel to wheel around the newly upgraded Bajool track.

Rockhampton’s Jacob Calwell, 19, had just taken out the third and final heat in the Restricted Light (39.706), after Bundaberg’s James Litzow claimed the first and second.

Overall, Calwell tied third with Leesa Jones, behind runner-up Stanley Petersen and first-placed Litzow.

“I’m coming into the weekend with a lead and I’ve just got to protect that lead,” Calwell said.

“I had six points over the field”

Calwell has plenty of experience under his belt, having competed for five years.

Last year, he took out fourth place in the state competition.

“I really want to do well in the CQ Title. I’ve worked hard at it for a couple of years now,” he said.

“I’ve finished second and third a couple of times and have had a couple of club championships.

“I’d love to do nationals but the money isn’t there at the moment.”

Calwell named Litzow and Bundaberg’s Kerry Peterson as the ones to watch, having spent a fair bit of his time racing in the Rum City.

The newly resurfaced track was “interesting” for a lot of drivers, said Litzow.

“(The grip level) changes from one surface to another,” he said.

“It’s good though. It’s smoother.”

Calwell agreed, adding that the change – particular in the middle of the corner – was an excellent test for drivers.

In the KA4 Junior division was 12-year-old Jack Rumpf, who despite not placing in the top three, was joining his dad Shane for a day of action.

Rumpf began racing three years ago after his dad brought him down to the track one day.

Since then, he’s been hooked, and is eager to continue racing in the series.

“I wanted to do it because dad and I can do it together,” he said.

“It’s a pretty tough competition.”

Acting as steward, grid marshall and meeting secretary for the series final was Judy Simonds, who was impressed with the number of participants.

“The numbers are much better than I anticipated,” she said.

“It’s better than any other round of the year and a good way to end the season.”

Simonds said there was a mix of talent in the final, with Gladstone shining in the Cadet 9s and Rockhampton showing strength in the KA3 and KA4 junior divisions.

“People from as far away as Cairns and as far south as Gympie (competed),” she said.

“In the zonal series the local clubs were Rockhampton, Emerald, Bundaberg and Gladstone.”

When the 2020 season kicks off, Rocky will host the first round.

On Saturday night, winners from the final, as well as season overall winners and participants were awarded with trophies, cash prizes, tyres and “things to help them out”.

RESULTS

KA3 Senior Medium:1st Wayne Ohl 2nd Darren Usher TAG 125 Heavy: 1st Paul Vuichoud, 2nd Bradley Fleetwood 3rd Rick Jone Cadet 9: 1st Zac Butler, 2nd Seth Huth 3rd Fraser Dietz TAG Restricted Light: 1st James Litzow, 2nd Stanley Petersen, 3rd Leesa Jones KA3 Junior: 1st Ty Spencer 2nd Rayner Costello 3rd Jack Roberts Cadet 12 1st Zac Bell 2nd Max Acquasanta 3rd Matthew Boylett TAG Restricted Medium: 1st Jason Stockman 2nd Anthony Armstrong 3rd Peter Patzwald KA3 Senior Light 1st Riley Le Garde 2nd Travis Hutt 3rd Samuel Battye KA4 Junior Light 1st Nathan Brien 2nd Billy Myers 3rd Brody Sonter