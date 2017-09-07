GOAL REALISED: Rocky coach takes reins at Rabbitohs

Rockhampton's Anthony Seibold, pictured at a Maroons training camp this year, has been appointed head coach at the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

ROCKHAMPTON'S Anthony Seibold has been appointed head coach of the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the next two seasons.

It is the first NRL head coaching appointment for the 42-year-old, who was the club's assistant coach this year.

His appointment comes after Souths confirmed their 2014 premiership-winning coach, Michael Maguire, had left the club "by mutual consent” on Tuesday night.

Seibold has completed a strong apprenticeship, building a wealth of coaching experience and knowledge as both a head coach and assistant coach at state, NRL and representative levels.

He has been the assistant coach for the Queensland State of Origin team for the past two seasons, and had stints as an assistant coach with the Melbourne Storm, Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles, the Junior Kangaroos and clubs in the UK Super League.

He played with the Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, Hull Kingston Rovers and London Broncos.

Seibold, who played his junior rugby league with Rockhampton Brothers, said he could not wait to get started in the role.

"To become a head coach at a quality NRL club has been my career goal since I got into coaching and to have this opportunity to lead the team here at South Sydney is something I'm very proud of,” he said this morning.

"The club has a strong playing roster with some of the best emerging talent, a solid leadership group, a wonderful team of coaches and support staff, and a fantastic front office.

"I have great support around me, including Dave Furner who I have a close relationship with. He is a very experienced coach and that experience is invaluable to our team.

"That support will enable us to put our best foot forward each week and to represent this club and its members with pride every time we set foot on the playing or training field, or when we're in the community.

"'Madge' (Michael Maguire) has done a great job over the past six years, he's left the club in fantastic shape, and I'm looking to build on his legacy.

"We'll also work hard on taking the team in a new direction with the help of the support team, the coaches and the players.

"We all have a clear focus and we'll all be heading in that direction.

"I'm really excited about what's ahead and I can't wait to get stuck into the job and welcome the players back to training in November.”

Seibold begins his new post as head coach immediately.