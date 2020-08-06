Goalie’s ‘blinder’ helps Bluebirds into top spot

OUTSTANDING: Bluebirds United goalkeeper Andrew Poyser was in top form in the CQ Premier League game against Frenchville.

FOOTBALL: Bluebirds United moved into top spot on the CQ Premier League ladder after inflicting the first defeat of the season on reigning champions Frenchville.

Yianni Kondilis finished off some great work out wide by Liam Mclean, slotting the only goal of the game in the 59th minute to seal the hard-earned victory.

Bluebirds goalkeeper Andy Poyser had a blinder, pulling off some spectacular saves, while teenager Tommy Kuss continued his impressive form at left back.

Coach Gary Skinner said it was an important win for his side, which now has three wins and a draw from its four games.

“We knew we were going to be under the pump a fair bit (against Frenchville) and we were,” he said.

“But we also knew if we took one of our chances we had a plan in place to defend that and it worked.

“We played a different style of football to what we normally play and the boys worked really hard defensively.

“We needed to bounce back from the draw the week before with Central because the boys felt we should have won that one.

“They were happy to get the three points to put us on top of the ladder.”

Busby praised the efforts of his midfielders - Cameron Fewtrell, Blake Penfold, Darren Holmes and Sam Skinner – who worked tirelessly for the 90 minutes.

Bluebirds will this weekend host Nerimbera, who are coming off a heavy loss to Capricorn Coast.

Nathan Norris netted four goals in Cap Coast’s 7-2 win.

In the third game of the round, Berserker Southside and Central had a 1-all draw.

Skinner is keen for his side to back up their big win with another strong showing against Nerimbera, who he knows will present a tough challenge.

“They’re still a dangerous team. We only beat them 1-nil last time,” he said.

“We’ll be working on maintaining possession and trying to play forward as much as possible to give our frontrunners as many opportunities as we can.

“If we can stay consistent week in week out and get a full-strength side on the park every week then we’ll be thereabouts at the end of the year.”

CQ PREMIER LEAGUE LADDER

1. Bluebirds United 10

2. Frenchville 9

3. Central 5

4. Capricorn Coast 4

5. Nerimbera 3

6. Berserker Southside 2

