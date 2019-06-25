Goals aplenty in opening quarter of hockey clash

SPIRITED: Southern Suburbs goalkeeper Matthew Olive makes a save during the game against Wanderers at Kalka Shades on Saturday night.

HOCKEY: Five goals were scored in a frenetic first quarter of the CQ League clash between Wanderers and Southern Suburbs on Saturday night.

Wanderers were on the board just 12 seconds in, with Cooper Johnson slotting the first of his three goals from the hit-off.

Souths responded immediately, with Steven Snell levelling things up before the one-minute mark.

Snell put his team in front just one minute later but Wanderers responded with two more to take a 3-2 lead to the first break.

Wanderers scored four more goals to run out 7-2 winners on a chilly night at Kalka Shades.

Player/coach Aaron Harmsworth said it was one of the team's better performances this season.

"It was a good win considering it was only 3-2 last time we met,” he said.

"The boys were pretty determined to get a good game in and prove that we're still probably the ones to beat.

"It was a really intense first quarter but once we got the fourth and fifth goals it relaxed the mood a little for us. We weren't as tight and we played some free hockey.

"We scored some really good team goals, more of those old-school Wanderers goals with precise passing and beating the goalie two on one.”

Finishing is something the coach wants to focus on.

"We're still botching some goals that could be had.

"We were definitely better last night but the last eight weeks we've not been at our best in that area,” he said.

"We'll continue to refine that and get that right.”

Harmsworth said Johnson was outstanding, alternating between striker and midfielder.

"Cooper's playing really good hockey at the moment. He's come back from representing Queensland at the national under-18s with a lot of confidence,” Harmsworth said.

"He's developing into a very good hockey player.”

Johnson will be a key figure in the Rockhampton under-18 boys quest for success at the state championships, which start on Sunday in Townsville.

Harmsworth expects a strong showing from the team, which is coached by his brother Todd.

"They've got a good chance of winning. They're a very good team and they've got a good draw,” he said.

