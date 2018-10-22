Aloisi: ‘Something wrong’ with VAR

BRISBANE coach John Aloisi remains confused by the VAR system after his side's frustrating 1-1 season-opening draw with Central Coast at Suncorp Stadium.

The Roar were left to rue a host of wasted opportunities, as well as VAR intervention, as they were held by the plucky and physical Mariners.

Adam Taggart scored in his first A-League appearance for the Roar since his move from Perth Glory but it was the chances he missed that will haunt him.

Taggart wasted a handful of chances and missed out on the chance to take a penalty after the VAR denied Brisbane a second-half spot kick.

Aloisi conceded VAR was here to stay, but said the system was not being used correctly.

"It's clear and obvious to see, in my opinion, that they're still not getting it right," Aloisi said.

"Last season it took them a while and they still had issues with it, this season again there's already been some major decisions … when it takes so long to make a decision then you know there's something wrong."

Adam Taggart after the final whistle. Picture: Getty

Aloisi's major gripe with the VAR came in the 61st minute when Taggart thought he had equalised for the Roar only for the goal to be disallowed after a VAR ruling - that took a few minutes of deliberation - that he received the ball in an offside position despite inconclusive evidence suggesting he was offside.

"It has to be a clear and obvious error and for me the Taggart one's not a clear and obvious error," Aloisi said.

VICTORY FURY: PENALTY CALL WRONG, BUT VAR 'DID ITS JOB'

"There's a line on the screen and I'm still thinking 'is that offside, is it not offside' … they've still got a lot of work to do to get it better."

Aloisi praise Taggart for his perseverance after the former A-League Golden Boot bounced back from missing a host of chances - including a ridiculously easy opportunity on the stroke of half-time - and the VAR disappointment to score his first A-League goal for the Roar.

Adam Taggart netted the equaliser on debut but his radar suffered a serious meltdown. Picture: AAP

"He's disappointed because he knows that he should have had probably four or five goals but he didn't put his head down, he kept going," Aloisi said of the 25-year-old attacker.

"He got his goal. He'll be all right. He's a goalscorer. He'll get more goals this year."

Taggart's 65th minute goal ultimately ensured the points were shared after the Mariners had taken a shock fourth-minute lead through Connor Pain.

"We should have won that game easily. We were by far the better team," Aloisi said.

Mariners coach Mike Mulvey returned to Suncorp. Picture: Getty

Aloisi sprung somewhat of a selection surprise by leaving skipper Matt McKay out of his starting XI and giving the spot to late pre-season arrival Alex Lopez.

Spaniard Lopez - eventually replaced by McKay in the dying stages - didn't disappoint, with Aloisi promising there was more to come.

"I know the quality of Alex and he's only going to get better," the Roar coach said.