Goat a buck? Rocky tradie chips in for comedic FB legends

G.O.A.T: Rockhampton apprentice Mathew Stock comes to the aid of Facebook legends and comedic nomads Gary the Goat and Jimbo as they were strapped for cash in the Beef Cap.

G.O.A.T: Rockhampton apprentice Mathew Stock comes to the aid of Facebook legends and comedic nomads Gary the Goat and Jimbo as they were strapped for cash in the Beef Cap.

NOT all heroes wear capes, some are draped in hi-vis.

Social media sensation and sneaky pub-goer Gary the Goat graced the Beef Capital alongside travel companion, Jimbo on Tuesday.

But this isn't just a story about a man and his goat.

As the comedic pair fuelled up for the mission to Emerald - the next leg of their stand-up tour - the Facebook-famous duo were short on coin to fund their trip.

Queue apprentice carpenter and massive fan, Mathew Stock.

Rockhampton apprentice Mathew Stock came to the aid of Facebook legends and comedic nomads Gary the Goat and Jimbo as they were strapped for cash in the Beef Cap. Amber Hooker

The young man dug deep to fork out the extra $23.41 to get Gaz and Jimbo back on the Capricorn Highway.

"Australia's in good hands when you've got people like this,” nomad comedian Jimbo said of the young tradie, who he would soon repay with a signed poster of arguably Australia's most famous goat.

"Down but not out,” he captioned the video, the second of two he shared with his more than 1.7 million Facebook followers.

As the pair rolled into town questioning Rockhampton's Beef Capital claim, Jimbo and Gary were greeted by the first of 10 bull statues which would feature in the video.

The 1.27 minute, expletive-filled piece even covered Jimbo's version of local history, weighing in on why the bulls' testicles required steel bars to cement them to the ground.

Jimbo and Gaz hit the road after a successful night at the Glenmore Tavern and a tank of fuel richer, but the bottom line was this.

"We love Rocky, in particular its bull statues.”