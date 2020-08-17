Goats graze on success in Biloela

The Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats Men's A-grade side were victorious in a massive way, posting a 68-5 win over Biloela.

THE Gladstone Rugby Union Goats Football Club posted impressive results last weekend, however, the club’s president was hesitant to label them champions early.

Both the A-grade men’s and women’s teams posted wins in Biloela, with the men crushing Brothers 68-5.

Club president Seamus O’Connor labelled it an excellent performance.

“The boys played really well on the weekend, I am really proud of them because we didn’t drop much ball at all and we were moving it around really nicely,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said the performance was really good to be a part of given their lacklustre performance against Colts last time out.

“It felt as though we couldn’t even get a pass to our number 10 to get it out backline, but this weekend the forwards set a really good platform upfront in the scrums and lineouts,” he said.

Mr O’Connor said the Goats did not have it all their way in the first half, however a flurry of tries in the last half of the first half set them up for success.

“Once we got it over the line we sort of broke through them and the second try came soon after that,” he said.

“We had kind of flurry which started at the 20 minute mark of the 40 minute half which put us up 41-0 at half time, it was a great performance in the back half of the first half.”

Caleb Van Laawick continues his quest for A-grade player of the season with another impressive performance, however, he was not alone in standout performers.

“Also Michael Ruge on the wing played really, really well and it is good to have Tau Tamakehu back after he played down in Adelaide for five years,” Mr O’Connor said.

“Having him back at fly-half means the Goats have a damaging ball runner, which is excellent to see.”

The women’s side celebrated yet another win of their round-robin format competition, beating Brothers in the final 19-10 after being defeated by them in their first pool game.

“When they get beaten they go away, think about it, come back and always seem to finish strongly,” Mr O’Connor said.

All teams head to Rockhampton next weekend in what should be a bustling round of matches.