Goats ready to charge into first home games of season

THE GRUFC Goats President Seamus O'Connor said the club are ready to grace Marley Brown Oval for high octane rugby action. Photo: A 2019 home game.

GRUFC Goats president Seamus O’Connor said his players were excited to take over Marley Brown Oval in their first home games next week.

Having posted impressive results last weekend in both senior divisions, Mr O’Connor said free entry to home games brought an enticing element to local rugby action.

“We’re excited to have it at home, I know a lot of the friends and family have been excited to get down as well,” he said.

“We’re really excited to be putting on a home game for Gladstone, the only rugby sport being played in Gladstone at Marley Brown this season.”

Mr O’Connor said he expected two players to continue their fine starts to the season when rugby returns to Gladstone next week.

“I’m expecting a big game Caleb Van Lawick again in the men’s,” he said.

“It is hard to pick an individual women’s player, given they all play so well, but at home Carly Hill will hopefully play really well again and lead the way for the girls.”

Mr O’Connor said ruck work at training was vital in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

“We sort of let ourselves down in that area over the weekend, so just continuing to work on the rugby stuff and making sure we continue to secure our ball,” he said.

The men’s side faces a stern test as it takes on the Frenchville Pioneers who have a really strong forward pack.

“They have got a Queensland Country representative in Grant Burchmann playing for them as their captain, he played for Queensland Country Heelers last year,” Mr O’Connor said.

“I know upfront at scrum time they are going to be really tough around that set piece where they will be looking to perform.”

Mr O’Connor said the club would love the community’s support at its home games.

“Obviously we have a lot of rules and regulations to follow to be able to put it on, and we ask that everyone is mindful of that and we all work together to get it right,” he said.

“We’re really looking forward to putting something on at home.”

