God send for graziers: Computer models show CQ rains on way

Areas in Central Queensland are in for rainfall from 50-100mm this weekend. Bureau of Meteorology

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND graziers' prayers for a downfall may come to fruition this week, with a predicted wet spell set to deliver much-needed rain to a thirsty region.

Computer modelling shows areas from Emerald to Longreach and up to Hughenden could be in for falls between 50mm and 100mm on Saturday.

Across the region today, there is a chance of patchy rain and thunderstorms, with areas such as Longreach receiving up to 10mm on Saturday.

In Rockhampton, the weatherzone.com website shows falls up to 15mm are forecast between Friday and Sunday.

Central Queensland temperatures are set to drop to 26 this week with some areas expected to be hit by showers and thunderstorms.

AgForce Central Queensland regional president John Baker said any potential rain "would be fantastic" for the area.

Despite small scattered rainfall across Central Queensland towns this morning, the owner of cattle property Booroondara, between Middlemount and Dysart, said the lack of rainfall was starting to hurt graziers.

"It's getting to the point where people are starting to have to make the decision about offloading cattle," Mr Baker said.

"Any decent rain would be a god send.

"From what I have been hearing Alpha and Jericho is the worst affected area.

"There are other pockets around Central Queensland that have missed out and although the majority of towns have had some relief it hasn't been enough to grow a body of feed."

Mr Baker said substantial rain fall would positively affect the growth of grass and for Central Queensland graziers, the most serious implication at the moment is getting their grass to grow.

"We would need 50mm to 100mm to get the grass started and hopefully more on top of that in the coming weeks," Mr Baker said.

"It's not too late yet to grow a good body of feed but we need more rain to follow up.

"Otherwise, with just one hit of rain we will get green shoots that will die off again because they don't get to grow properly."

With Central Queensland temperatures set to drop to an average of 26 this week, Mr Baker is hopeful growth will be back on track.

"If you've got moisture in the ground, the hot days don't worry you too much," Mr Baker said.

"But it's been quite a while since we had decent rain and hot days suck the moisture out of the ground so grass doesn't grow as quickly during hot days."

Despite computer modelling forecasts, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said rainfall will be "patchy, with nothing too much total wise".

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue until Saturday, with rain and potential thunderstorms centralising on the coast out to Emerald on Thursday.

Vicki Burden posted on Facebook page Who Got The Rain that she had received 42mm at Macsland on Monday.

"Fingers crossed for Friday for more storms in the area to fill in some gaps," Ms Burden said.

Lynda Baker at Moorlands, West Blackall received 40mm on Tuesday, with Danielle Butler also reporting 55mm at Athol Station, Blackall.

Alpha resident Dobbo Dobson said his town had some relief with 32mm on Tuesday and 18mm on Monday.

Robert Mick Bichsel at Redrock, 25km north-west of Longreach received 56mm of rain on Monday afternoon.

"That fall is more than 50 per cent of my total rainfall in 2017," Mr Bichsel said.