'God sent' How little Wyatt's life turned around

ROCKHAMPTON'S Wyatt Pasco looks like any healthy four-year-old but his spirit is helping him through a battle most will never face.

He was born as a "heart kid”, a child affected by congenital or acquired heart disease, and this weekend he will lead the Two Feet and a Heartbeat Charity Walk in Rockhampton in celebration of how far he's come.

His mum Claire Pasco said when Wyatt was born he was far from the picture of health he is today.

"We didn't know what was going on. We didn't know if he was going to make it,” Ms Pasco said.

Wyatt Pasco after his second operation at six months old.

Wyatt was born prematurely in the wake of Cyclone Marcia in 2016 with a heart condition - within hours of the birth he was separated from his parents and went on his first plane flight to Brisbane.

Ms Pasco said the hours after Wyatt's birth were a blur - she and her husband had to fly commercially to be at the hospital bed of their first child.

"It was very hard,” she said.

Worried, exhausted and uncertain, Wyatt's parents waited at the hospital unsure what would come next when they were approached by a HeartKids charity worker who offered their assistance.

The moment was "God sent” for Ms Pasco, as they offered support, were a sympathetic ear and were able to offer advice from a place of experience.

"If we ever need anything they're just a call away,” she said.

Wyatt Pasco heading home after his second operation.

HeartKids is the compass to help navigate the lifetime journey of the 64,000 Australian children, teens and adults affected by congenital heart disease.

They aim to help those affected live the most fulfilling lives possible and to reach their personal goals by providing advocacy, information, research and support.

Wyatt's grandmother Cathy Maclean said the support HeartKids provide was invaluable.

"They're just amazing,” Mrs Maclean said.

Wyatt has undergone two open heart surgeries, and multiple cardiac catheter operations, which he will continue to undergo for at least the next three years until his heart reaches adult size.

Ms Pasco said while Wyatt still faces his challenges, those who didn't know him probably wouldn't recognise.

"Nowadays you looks at him and you couldn't tell he was sick,” Ms Pasco said.

When he leads the charity walk this Sunday, September 8, he will be inspiration and reassurance to families going through some of the toughest times, according to Mrs Maclean.

"Wyatt is thriving and for other families to see HeartKids can thrive, the support is so valuable,” she said.

In its third year in Rockhampton, the annual walk is an opportunity to honour the four Australian lives lost to congenital heart disease every week by participating in the 4km event or 8km in recognition of the eight babies born with congenital heart disease every day.

Registrations are now open for the walk, which starts at Queen's Park at 9am.