Jockey Kerrin McEvoy rides Exhilarates to victory in the Magic Millions 2YO Classic. Picture: AAP
Jockey Kerrin McEvoy rides Exhilarates to victory in the Magic Millions 2YO Classic. Picture: AAP
Horses

Exhilarates excels — now for the Slipper

by Nathan Exelby
13th Jan 2019 5:22 PM
MAGIC Millions winner Exhilarates will have a short break before being given her chance to prove she's up to Golden Slipper class.

Godolphin Australia manager Vin Cox said Exhilarates would go home and have a little let up before an autumn program is planned.

"The natural path is the Golden Slipper so we will see how she is going after the short break and make a call after that," Cox said.

Godolphin also has Slipper favourite Tassort, whose program is likely to be a return in the Silver Slipper, followed by the Todman Trial and Golden Slipper.

Jockey Kerrin McEvoy said Exhilarates has an old head on young shoulders.

"She's a classy filly, not very big, but she has a great motor," McEvoy told Radio TAB's Past The Post on Sunday.

"I knew I had Hughie (Bowman) beaten on Hightail then I spotted Dubious.

"Luckily for me his run just levelled out a bit and I was still full of running. It wasn't until the 100m I thought I had the race won.

"It was my first Magic Millions win and it's great to be a part of it. It's definitely pretty special."

 

Jockey Kerrin McEvoy was all smiles after Exhilarates win in the Magic Millions Classic. Picture: AAP
Jockey Kerrin McEvoy was all smiles after Exhilarates win in the Magic Millions Classic. Picture: AAP

 

McEvoy is set to trial the Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Gimcrack Stakes winner Catch Me this week before she heads on a Blue Diamond path, starting with the Preview on Australia Day.

While he enjoys donning the all blue for Godolphin, McEvoy is enjoying the freedom of being able to ride for other stables, something that has brought him great rewards in recent years.

"I've got some great support in Sydney from the Snowdens, James (Cummings) in the last 12 months or so and others too," he said. "I'm really pleased with how things are unfolding, that's for sure."

The Blue Diamond theme continued for Godolphin on Saturday night at the Magic Millions sale, where they purchased a Medaglia D'Oro filly from 2013 Diamond winner Miracles Of Life for $1 million.

 

Exhilarates will have a let-up before returning for a crack at the Golden Slipper. Picture: AAP
Exhilarates will have a let-up before returning for a crack at the Golden Slipper. Picture: AAP

 

Exhilarates' dam Samaready won the Blue Diamond the year before Miracles Of Life.

"It's a pretty good formula and we bought a very nice filly," Cox said.

"She's not dissimilar to Exhilarates in type and has the two-year-old pedigree."

Cox praised trainer James Cummings for the way he handled the Magic Millions preparation, noting Saturday's win was the richest of his career to date and came on his 31st birthday.

"He's a young guy, he's got the staff absolutely flying, he's an outstanding trainer, very intelligent human being and he's great to work with," Cox said.

"He thinks about the horses, thinks about the staff, race planning and is very articulate. It's a well thought plan when we get to game day. He's thriving in the role and growing into it."

 

