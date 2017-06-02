God's right-hand man in CQ fires up on Aurizon move

NOT even God's right-hand man in CQ is happy with Aurizon's decision to bail on the Rockhampton region.

Yesterday, the rail giant announced it planned to shut its Rockhampton rollingstock workshop as one of several measures in a restructure that will see more than 300 jobs go across CQ.

Catholic Bishop of the Rockhampton Diocese, Michael McCarthy, has brought down the church's wrath on Aurizon.

"I am writing in response to Aurizon's decision to close the Rockhampton Workshops and the loss of jobs in our region,” Bishop McCarthy said in a written statement to The Morning Bulletin.

"I, as Bishop of Rockhampton, stand with the workers who have been told they will be losing their jobs.

"Workers who support families, have bills to pay, support our local businesses and are an integral part of our Central Queensland Family.

"This decision is a blow to the workers, our towns and our local economy.

"It will certainly have a flow-on effect to local businesses, many which are already struggling at this point in time.

"Rockhampton has a long and proud history as a railway town, and has been a key location for railway services to the region and further north and west.

"The railway has helped to grow our local area and support families over several generations.

"The workers and their families are in my prayers at this difficult time, and as the impacts of this unfold.”