25°
News

God's right-hand man in CQ fires up on Aurizon move

Leighton Smith
| 2nd Jun 2017 5:00 PM
UPSET: Bishop Michael McCarthy is not impressed with Aurizon's decision.
UPSET: Bishop Michael McCarthy is not impressed with Aurizon's decision. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOT even God's right-hand man in CQ is happy with Aurizon's decision to bail on the Rockhampton region.

Yesterday, the rail giant announced it planned to shut its Rockhampton rollingstock workshop as one of several measures in a restructure that will see more than 300 jobs go across CQ.

Catholic Bishop of the Rockhampton Diocese, Michael McCarthy, has brought down the church's wrath on Aurizon.

"I am writing in response to Aurizon's decision to close the Rockhampton Workshops and the loss of jobs in our region,” Bishop McCarthy said in a written statement to The Morning Bulletin.

"I, as Bishop of Rockhampton, stand with the workers who have been told they will be losing their jobs.

"Workers who support families, have bills to pay, support our local businesses and are an integral part of our Central Queensland Family.

"This decision is a blow to the workers, our towns and our local economy.

"It will certainly have a flow-on effect to local businesses, many which are already struggling at this point in time.

"Rockhampton has a long and proud history as a railway town, and has been a key location for railway services to the region and further north and west.

"The railway has helped to grow our local area and support families over several generations.

"The workers and their families are in my prayers at this difficult time, and as the impacts of this unfold.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  aurizon bishop michael mccarthy rockhampton workshops

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

'Angry, empty': Axed Rocky worker left choking back tears

'Angry, empty': Axed Rocky worker left choking back tears

DEDICATED Rockhampton worker shown the door after more than 30 years.

Daughters' heartbreak as CQ dad fights for his life

Luke Buckton.

Motorbike rider was trapped under a parked car

Crash leads to mum being caught drink driving on Ps

Melissa Veronica Corbett on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to drink driving.

Police were called to a car crashed into a fence

WATCH: Rail giant to close Rocky workshop, 180+ jobs axed

Aurizon works to a walk out at 1pm over a number of work issues.Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

MORE THAN 300 Central Queensland workers will lose their job.

Local Partners

God's right-hand man in CQ fires up on Aurizon move

Not even god's representative on earth is happy with Aurizon's decision to bail on Rockhampton.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

At-risk kids being steered back on track

BOOYAH: Senior Constable Joe Ramsay (left) and Kaleib Bartholomew are turning things around.

Kids in a "bit of trouble” are getting a helping hand.

Indulge your inner-pirate with Notorius ship this weekend

WALK THE PLANK: Treasure to be found on Notorius at Keppel Bay Marina this weekend.

Will you be made to walk the plank?

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to weekend events across the region

Nora Hanasy is a finalist in this years Bayton Awards.

Find out what's happening in CQ this weekeend.

Beast of a ride locked in for Rocky Show as dispute resolved

RIDING ON: Rockhampton Show-goers enjoy the spinning Coaster ride at the 2016 show.

Show society and showmen's guild reach agreement over rides dispute

Jack of all trades wins Rocky's art award

Winner announced at opening of exhibition of award finalists tonight

Alicia Silverstone spills Clueless secrets, 22 years on

Alicia Silverstone.

Star was 'Clueless' about the iconic film's fashion

Kyle throws cold water on Idol gossip

Kyle Sandilands.

Former Idol judge 'bored' by role

Karl Stefanovic: 'I'm over it, I hope Australia is as well'

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

DJI Spark: the drone you fly with a wave of your hands

DJI launch of mini drone Spark in Sydney.

Mini camera drone launches in Australia from $859

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

Crab crawl to the Capricorn Coast to catch crustaceans

2017 ICRAB CLASSIC: Grab a decent crab to net a prize.

Mark on your calendar the dates for the second annual ICRAB Classic.

The Ultimate Acreage Property- Stunning 2 Storey Brick Home

4 Carol Court, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 3 $547,000

STOP LOOKING - This is YOUR FAMILY'S Ultimate Acreage Property - at Glenlee, showcasing- -Stunning 2 Storey Brick Family Home on 4006m2, with 2 Street Access.

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

QUEENSLANDER. 1295M2 ALLOTMENT. 3 BAY SHED WITH POWER.

18 Nobbs Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $200,000

2 LARGE BEDROOMS. 2 ROOMS OF THE BEDROOMS. USE AS DRESSING ROOMS, NURSURY OR OFFICES. SEPARATE LOUNGE NEW KITCHEN SEPARATE DINING ROOM MODERN BATHROOM BACK...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $289000

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 2 $289,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

Low Maintenance Living in Central location!

2/9 Samson Crescent, Yeppoon 4703

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

If you are buying your first home, or downsizing or investing this property is a great buy. • LOW MAINTENANCE BUILDING AND YARD. • 4 GOOD SIZE UNITS. MAIN BEDROOM...

Beautiful Presentation

6 McMurtrie Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $285,000

If you have been looking for a neat as a pin home in a whisper quiet cul-de-sack then this beautifully presented home is a must for you to inspect. Features...

A Place to Call Home

Lot 19 Bantry Street, Paramount Crest, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest ... $181,000

Paramount Crest is located opposite Paramount Park - One of Rockhampton's finest neighbourhoods. Just minutes from Glenmore Shopping Village, CQ University, local...

MAGNIFICENT VIEWS. BUILD IN THE PRESTIGIOUS FORBES AVENUE.

33 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Forbes Avenue has the most amazing views and the luxury homes in ... $195,000...

Forbes Avenue has the most amazing views and the luxury homes in Rockhampton. This is a truly prestigious location. Build your dream home on this lovely allotment...

Must Be Sold

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $559,000negoti...

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

4 Bedrooms, Ensuite and Side Access To A Shed!!

3 Churchill Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 4 $279,000

Situated in Park Avenue and close to schools and shops, is this highset family home with a rockblock base and cladding. An extension to the back of the home has...

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!