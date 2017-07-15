GODSEND: Rocky businessman steps in to save CQ Leagues Club

BY THE time Gavin Shuker's grand plans have come to the fruition, he could be dubbed the patron saint of lost sports clubs.

The long-time community champion spoke exclusively to The Morning Bulletin on his latest endeavour.

He purchased the vacant CQ Leagues Club a few weeks ago and will transform it into a sporting haven.

He hopes to have the Lions Creek Road venue up and running by September, under the new banner - Rocky Sports Club.

Gavin Shuker at Inferno. Allan Reinikka ROK030217ainferno

It is his dream to unite some of the region's forgotten sporting clubs and take them forward together as one.

"I was sitting here and thinking what a great shame it would be for the community (for it to sit dormant), Gavin explained.

"So when it came up for tender, I put a bid in and was lucky enough to get it.

"I could think of nothing worse than letting it go to waste or go to someone not in sport.

"This pocket here is a fantastic little sporting area so it was a shame to see it sitting here. Rocky Sports Club is going to be open to any sporting organisation who needs a home.”

TIMELINE: CQ Leagues Club to Rocky Sports Club

READ: Rocky Brothers speak out over CQ Leagues Club closure.

READ: MAJOR UPDATE: Club's debt and asset situation clearer by Friday.

READ: The 3 reasons Geoff Murphy says shut the CQ Leagues Club down

A move a few months in the making, Gavin has already heard from 12 sporting clubs inquiring about using his facilities.

Rockhampton Brothers, the prominent club leasing the venue need not worry, they will see no change.

As for any clubs wishing to partake in the move, their fears of potential issues can be squashed.

"I have spoken to Brothers and want them to stay here, they part of the framework here,” he said.

"And that's the same for any sporting clubs, I don't want them to change names or colours. I understand the tradition.

"It is just about bringing people together and giving them a home.

"Touch football is close to my heart, and I see this area as a great option for when flooding occurs. Four times in six years, touch has been cancelled. So my plan is to work with locals councillors and sporting organisations help out clubs this one.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

With the success of Gavin's apparel business Inferno and other smaller scale ventures in his belt, many could think this to be just a money making exercise.

They couldn't be further from the truth.

"I am not doing it for the money... if the venue starts making cash then that is fine, all the profits will go directly to the clubs,” he confirmed.

"So long as this place is running well, than I am happy.

"It is not a business project and it really can't be. It is about getting the community going and behind it.

"I looked at this from a few angles and just thought it was a great opportunity. It is a unique area and the perfect sporting hub. The potential is unlimited.”

The venue and buildings will largely remain untouched, similarly too the interior and services. He plans to bring in the experts for various parts of the club for the specific input.

Gavin just wants to give back to the city.

"You sadly see a lot of people knocking Rocky, but I absolutely love it,” he enthused.

"I owe everything to the place. I see it as a great big city without all the major hassle.

"And this can add to it.”

And add to it in spades.