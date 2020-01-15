Godzilla, LEGO Windracers among holiday activities

Lego among the fun offerings around the region.

THE kids entertainment is big, and it’s free, at Yeppoon Lagoon tonight.

Movie at the Lagoon plays host to Godzilla, King of the Monsters (PG-13) from 7pm to 9.12pm.

There will also be food stalls operating from 6pm.

And parents, if you need to get your “relax on” before tonight, you might want to think about heading to Yoga in the Gallery from 7am to 8am at Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Experience the impressive and ever-changing exhibitions while enjoying a meditative yoga session.

The program is hosted by Shelly McArdle who is an ­expert in relaxation and exercise.

Cost is $10 per session and for more details contact the Art Gallery on 4936 8248.

If you’re near the ­Gracemere Library today, pop in from 10am to 11am to check out LEGO Windracers - a mash-up of science and LEGO construction.

The event is perfect for kids six years and up and it’s free.

Plus if you are an oldie but a kid at heart you might even be able to channel the inner racing car driver in you.

To book call 4936 8043.