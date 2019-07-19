GoFundMe campaign launched for Hamish

Clare Markwell and Hamish Summers-Lawrie were involved in a horrific car crash near Rockhampton on Monday.

Clare Markwell and Hamish Summers-Lawrie were involved in a horrific car crash near Rockhampton on Monday. Contributed

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the family of Rockhampton crash victim Hamish Summers-Lawrie.

Hamish's mum, Rockhampton jockey Natalea Summers, remains by his bedside at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital where he is on life support in the Intensive Care Unit.

The fundraising effort is aiming to raise $70,000 and was set up by Natalea's sister-in-law Coleen Forester.

"As you all know, (Natalea) is a jockey and jockeys that don't ride don't get paid,” Coleen said.

"(Natalea) and (partner) Darryl will need to be financially supporting two households while Hamish is recovering.

"Nat is going to be by Hamish's side during his entire recovery as she has been his entire life, and (been) through his other multiple health issues - so she is going to need our help.”

Hamish, 19, has asperges syndrome, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, oppositional defiant disorder and avoidant restrictive food intake disorder.

"(He) will need the one person who has been by his side his entire life to support him through his next - and greatest challenge,” Coleen said.

"Natalea is moving to Brisbane for the entirety of Hamish's recovery.”

Hamish was the driver in a single-vehicle crash near Rockhampton on Monday which killed 16-year-old male front-seat passenger Kyi Wells and left Hamish's girlfriend, Clare Markwell, 16, with lower limb injuries.

Hamish had a probe inserted in to his brain to monitor pressure and the areas of the brain which are bleeding means there is a chance he may not wake up.

Natalea said that yesterday and today were crucial days for Hamish as doctors prepared to test for vital signs.