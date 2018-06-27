GoFundMe campaign to help 'great bloke' after horror crash

ACCIDENT VICTIM: Tom Fletcher is currently fighting for his life.

ACCIDENT VICTIM: Tom Fletcher is currently fighting for his life. Contributed

A LOCAL teenage karate champion, is currently in the biggest battle of his life, the fight for survival.

Bajool teenager Tom Fletcher, 19, was driving to work early on Thursday morning, like he always did, when he hit a cement culvert on the Bruce Highway, causing the vehicle to crash in a ditch where he lay undiscovered for two hours before being found and helped by a passing truck driver.

The apprentice diesel fitter was taken to Rockhampton hospital in a critical but stable condition before being transferred to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital where he continues to be treated for his extensive injuries.

READ: Critical 19-year-old flown to Brisbane after Bruce Hwy crash

CAR CRASH: On June 21st, Tom Fletcher was in a critical condition following a single-vehicle crash at Bajool. Win News

His younger sister Sarah Fletcher, 17, said Tom was suffering from a brain injury, spinal injury, a torn abdominal muscle, cracked ribs and bruising to his chest.

She said Tom was in an induced coma with family and close friends rushing to his bedside to maintain a vigil.

Sarah described her brother as a larrikin who was always stirring people up and having a joke but he was also responsible and there for his family and friends, always willing to give a hand if it was ever needed.

Tom is also an accomplished Karate fighter, appearing in The Morning Bulletin two years ago after he qualified for the Australian Karate Team.

READ: Silver medal leads to Aussie call-up

Tom Fletcher was selected for Australia's Karate team in 2016 Matty Holdsworth

His friends have launched a GoFundMe page, desperately seeking donations to support Tom and his family's ongoing medical, food and accommodation expenses.

If you can help, please visit www.gofundme.com/tom-fletcher