Gogango grazier waiting on weir

LISA McKinlay, who runs mixed breed cattle on 8,000 acres near Gogango, was happy to get $3.02/kilo for her Angus and Charbray steers at sales yesterday.

Despite light rains around the region, she said there are graziers out west who are still suffer the effects of nearly two years drought conditions.

"We had above average rains but some neighbours missed out,” she said.

"There are cattle indecent condition but not everybody's buying; they're waiting for a bit more rain.”

More than anything, though, Ms McKinlay said they're waiting for a government which will commit to the Rookwood weir and more support "with the droughts and in dealing with the banks”.

Having grown up on the land in Emerald, she's used to the hard slog and the tough people who will "tough it out”.

Ms McKinlay's collecting her teenage son from boarding school at St Brendan's this afternoon, after which she might go out to the campdrafting events at Paradise Lagoons.

"I might even duck back in tomorrow night for the social events,” she said.

Up until late 2018, the Federal Government stated Rookwood Weir construction would begin in the dry season of 2019, but in January, Senator Canavan said in-river construction of the weir would start in 2020, to be completed by 2022-23.

The Federal, State and in the process of finalising details of the joint partnership and details regarding the construction of roads and bridges servicing the project.

If a fair deal was reached, tenders could be sent out later this year and a contract awarded in early 2020.