Going blue on Quay St for a good cause

The Rockhampton Regional Council has lit Quay Street up in blue to mark the International Awareness Day for Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases.

THE Rockhampton Riverside has been looking blue all week and for good reason.

The request came through from Marilyn Gavranovic, the co-ordinator of Rockhampton ME.CFS.FM Self Help Group.

Community Services Chair Councillor Rose Swadling said Council was more than happy to oblige.

"These closely related illnesses can be very debilitating and have proven extremely difficult to treat,” Cr Swadling said.

"The more awareness we can raise about them the better, so Council was more than happy to light up Quay Street in recognition.

"It is also a pleasure to see people in our community working hard to help others and advocating for things that are important to them.”

QUICK FACTS

International CIND Day was on May 12, which is Florence Nightingale's birthday. Nightingale suffered with an ME type illness for more than 50 years after returning from the Crimean War.

ME.CFS.FM. stands for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and Fibromyalgia.