GOING CHEAP: 33 caravans to go under the hammer
First it was cars, then came the caravans.
Thirty-three caravans, some old, some new, will go to auction on Friday as insurers look to make back what they can on hail-damaged goods.
The caravans will be sold as repairable write-offs.
According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads a repairable write-off is a vehicle that has been assessed as a total loss but doesn’t meet the criteria for a statutory write-off.
The VIN is recorded as a repairable write-off in a register and the vehicle may be re-registered after it is repaired, passes a Queensland safety certificate inspection and passes a written-off vehicle inspection.
A Pickles Auction spokesman previously told The Morning Bulletin items at auction normally sold at 40 percent of the pre-accident value.
The caravans are being sold by Pickles on behalf of insurers and claims are from both dealerships and private owners.
Caravans up for grabs:
- 1984 Daihatsu
- 2013 Billabong Droughtmaster
- 2001 Compass C216 8
- 2007 Concept Ascot XLS
- 2016 Concept Caravan Franklin
- 2014 Concept Caravan Innovation
- 2006 Coromal Excel 511
- 2003 Coromal Excel 520
- 1994 Coromal Seka 520
- 2011 Crusader Inspiration
- 2015 Dallas Caravans Kokada
- 2010 Dream Haven Crusader
- 1994 Evernew
- 2017 Fleetwood Coromal AP601S
- 2015 Fleetwood RV Coromal
- 2013 Forest River APT22QB5AU
- 2003 Jayco Dove
- 2003 Jayco Freedom 52.59-1
- 2002 Jayco Swan
2005 Jayco Penguin
- Millard Horizon
- 2009 Millard Sunseeka
- 2015 Nextgen Caravans Blackline
- 2014 Nova Revivor
- 2011 Nova Revivor
- 1998 Regent DM-2482
- 2012 Retreat Brampton
- 2013 Sunland Sunland Patriot
- 2014 Supreme Base Camp
- 2016 Supreme Executive
- 2006 Windsor Genesis