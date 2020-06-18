Menu
Dozens of caravans will go under the hammer on Friday.
GOING CHEAP: 33 caravans to go under the hammer

Jack Evans
18th Jun 2020 3:25 PM
First it was cars, then came the caravans.

Thirty-three caravans, some old, some new, will go to auction on Friday as insurers look to make back what they can on hail-damaged goods.

The caravans will be sold as repairable write-offs.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads a repairable write-off is a vehicle that has been assessed as a total loss but doesn’t meet the criteria for a statutory write-off.

The VIN is recorded as a repairable write-off in a register and the vehicle may be re-registered after it is repaired, passes a Queensland safety certificate inspection and passes a written-off vehicle inspection.

A Pickles Auction spokesman previously told The Morning Bulletin items at auction normally sold at 40 percent of the pre-accident value.

The caravans are being sold by Pickles on behalf of insurers and claims are from both dealerships and private owners.

Caravans up for grabs:

  • 1984 Daihatsu
  • 2013 Billabong Droughtmaster
  • 2001 Compass C216 8
  • 2007 Concept Ascot XLS
  • 2016 Concept Caravan Franklin
  • 2014 Concept Caravan Innovation
  • 2006 Coromal Excel 511
  • 2003 Coromal Excel 520
  • 1994 Coromal Seka 520
  • 2011 Crusader Inspiration
  • 2015 Dallas Caravans Kokada
  • 2010 Dream Haven Crusader
  • 1994 Evernew
  • 2017 Fleetwood Coromal AP601S
  • 2015 Fleetwood RV Coromal
  • 2013 Forest River APT22QB5AU
  • 2003 Jayco Dove
  • 2003 Jayco Freedom 52.59-1
  • 2002 Jayco Swan

2005 Jayco Penguin

  • Millard Horizon
  • 2009 Millard Sunseeka
  • 2015 Nextgen Caravans Blackline
  • 2014 Nova Revivor
  • 2011 Nova Revivor
  • 1998 Regent DM-2482
  • 2012 Retreat Brampton
  • 2013 Sunland Sunland Patriot
  • 2014 Supreme Base Camp
  • 2016 Supreme Executive
  • 2006 Windsor Genesis
