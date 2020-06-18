GOING CHEAP: 33 caravans to go under the hammer

Dozens of caravans will go under the hammer on Friday.

First it was cars, then came the caravans.

Thirty-three caravans, some old, some new, will go to auction on Friday as insurers look to make back what they can on hail-damaged goods.

The caravans will be sold as repairable write-offs.

According to the Department of Transport and Main Roads a repairable write-off is a vehicle that has been assessed as a total loss but doesn’t meet the criteria for a statutory write-off.

The VIN is recorded as a repairable write-off in a register and the vehicle may be re-registered after it is repaired, passes a Queensland safety certificate inspection and passes a written-off vehicle inspection.

A Pickles Auction spokesman previously told The Morning Bulletin items at auction normally sold at 40 percent of the pre-accident value.

The caravans are being sold by Pickles on behalf of insurers and claims are from both dealerships and private owners.

Caravans up for grabs:

1984 Daihatsu

2013 Billabong Droughtmaster

2001 Compass C216 8

2007 Concept Ascot XLS

2016 Concept Caravan Franklin

2014 Concept Caravan Innovation

2006 Coromal Excel 511

2003 Coromal Excel 520

1994 Coromal Seka 520

2011 Crusader Inspiration

2015 Dallas Caravans Kokada

2010 Dream Haven Crusader

1994 Evernew

2017 Fleetwood Coromal AP601S

2015 Fleetwood RV Coromal

2013 Forest River APT22QB5AU

2003 Jayco Dove

2003 Jayco Freedom 52.59-1

2002 Jayco Swan

2005 Jayco Penguin