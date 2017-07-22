GOING GONE: Hammer falls on CQ estate sale

GOING, GONE: Houses sold from a deceased estate on Lakes Creek Road.

CENTRAL Queensland had not seen an auction like it for many years.

A multiple-generation Central Queensland man's deceased estate sale last week created a flurry of market activity and a flock of hungry buyers.

From Thangool to Cooee Bay, Park Avenue to Koongal, the properties went under the hammer one by one.

Eight of his 10 properties in CQ have been sold via auction with the remaining pair assured to be snapped up in the near future.

SOLD IN SALE





267A Lakes Creek Rd, Koongal - A owner occupier from South Rockhampton

269 - 271 Lakes Creek Rd, Koongal (3 houses) | Dalby farmer's investment

29 Medcraf St, Park Avenue - Local buyer to renovate

1382 Meissners Rd, Thangool - Local buyer from Thangool

160 Housden St, Frenchville - A Local Owner Occupier from Rockyview

8 Percy Ford St, Cooee Bay - grey nomad buying for location

ON MARKET





12 Percy Ford St, Cooee Bay | Still on the market | $249k - still available

271 Lakes Creek Rd, Koongal |Under Contract Pending finance 21/7/17 | Local buyer (investor) - not sold

With seven registered bidders, the individual houses - all spread out from Cooee Bay to Thangool - generated interest from all parties.

McGrath Estate Agents Rockhampton principal Todd Brandon said it had been many years since the region had seen a sale like this one.

But while it came about through unfortunate circumstances, it shows fresh enthusiasm is returning to the region - the doom and gloom is fading away.

"It is exciting with the cross section of interest generated across the board. The highlight was how far the reach these sales have had,” Todd said.

McGrath Estate Agents principal Todd Brandon. Chris Ison ROK140416cskyview1

"One farmer from Dalby saw good value in three Lakes Creek Rd properties. One was a young first home buyer, another man after a project home, which he will resell.

"One was a grey nomad looking for a beautiful spot to park his caravan, a Thangool farmer bought one. It was an excellent spread of sales, and just shows the confidence returning to the market.

"We were approached by the family to look after the properties after the man unfortunately passed away and we have sold eight of them really smoothly and quickly.”

Todd and his team approached the sale with confidence and with a precise tactic in mind. They launched a targeted four-week marketing campaign.

"We had to go about it differently as it was a deceased estate auction and we made that clear with the guidelines,” he said.

"In reflection it was a really good outcome. Our process was really well organised and smooth. And every one of the bidders had the opportunity to buy.

"We had a great vibe in the room, the excitement was growing and they fed off it.

"It has been quite a while since 10 homes have gone to auction like this. Some won't move on and sit there, so an 80% clearance rate is phenomenal.

"We had a number of disappointed buyers who missed out who we are in communication with already. Absolutely the remaining two will get picked up.”