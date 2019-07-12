Going inside the heated Livingstone budget decision

FOUR councillors and two words stood in the way of Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig's 15th budget on Thursday, but just how did they go about torpedoing his original version?

The councillors were Adam Belot, Glenda Mather, Tom Wyatt and Pat Eastwood.

The words were, landlord tax.

The quartet of objectors were not against Cr Ludwig's budget in overall terms - quite the contrary in fact as Cr Eastwood best put it early on in the 2019/20 deliberations.

"I think it's a good budget, but it could have been a great budget,” Cr Eastwood told those at the special council meeting.

The one element the four councillors could not support, and it proved the only sticking point on a day of drama which saw robust and sometimes heated debate around the council table, was a hike in landlord tax.

The topic was not a new one for this council.

HEATED DEBATE: Discussion was heated and opinions differed as Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig sought to have his budget passed. Darryn Nufer

It had been debated many, many times before and just like it had done previously, it again drove a divide between councillors.

But more than four-and-a-half hours after they had started the landlord tax discussion on Thursday (adjournments included), councillors reached a point where the budget got the green light with one significant change.

Out was what Mayor Ludwig presented at the start of the day - a budget that would have given first home buyers, families, seniors, pensioners and residential homeowners who occupy their properties, a 1.5 per cent general rate rise.

In was a blanket 2.1 per cent general rate increase for all of the shire's homeowners.

Today The Morning Bulletin can reveal the cases (in part) put forward by the four councillors who objected to a hike in landlord tax which, along with obviously weight of numbers, got the alternate budget across the line.

Glenda Mather at the intersection of Artillery Rd, Dairy Inn Rd and Yeppoon Rd. Allan Reinikka ROK280319ayeppoon

Cr Glenda Mather: "The tax, in my opinion, discriminates against investors in this shire. It is a tax based on assumptions.

Council only took into account that the house/unit which was not occupied by the owner had the capacity to make money, which is reflected in the Local Government Act, but fails to know what these properties are used for.

These non-owner occupied properties offer a home for families of the owners, disabled, first home buyers, self-funded retirees, pensioners, family holiday accommodation, weekend occupation, low socio-economic families and investors.

Why are we penalising people who are providing for our community?

There are many properties included in this category that are not rentals, and do not have any financial gain.

We owe these property owners our gratitude for providing for our community. They meet the government's shortfall.”

Rachel and Adam Belot at the Pinefest Sponsors night at KBSC Trish Bowman

Cr Adam Belot: "The non-owner occupier category, or landlord tax, is basically a wealth tax.

Or as it was known in England around 1696, a windows tax.

It was repealed some 150 years later because of the impact that the unfair tax had on the most vulnerable.

Essentially the tax was based on the assumption that the more windows, the more tax you should pay.

Tenants health started to decline. Please don't ever try and convince me that the extra cost incurred by an investor will not be passed onto the tenant.

Remember that our investors are not the English lords of the 16th century, but rather average people like plumbers, nurses, school teachers, small business owners, trying to provide for their financial future.

This should be of concern to us, as that in Livingstone, approximately 75 per cent of renting persons are paying under $400 per week and the largest group of renters are paying less than $250 per week.

These stats are an indication that low income earners are the biggest proportion of renting people and by increasing the (landlord tax) by 2.9%, then those low income earners renting houses in Yeppoon and Emu Park will be affected.”

President Linda Marshall, Alderman Pat Eastwood (Livingstone Shire Council) and Patron of CQFHA Margaret Strelow (Mayor of Rockhampton) at the Launch. Contributed

Cr Pat Eastwood: This is the Mayor's budget because councillors haven't had the input, especially in relation to what we're talking about today which is a bit unfair and undemocratic.

Cr Ludwig's response to Cr Eastwood: Councillors, could I just ask a question?

I said upfront we were going to actually put that in, and I said previously I wanted the debate to happen so everybody had the opportunity, and the community, to know what the debate was all about.

The debate is all about, this time, 59 cents, and extra 59 cents per week, per property, for this. It is not sheep stations. Cr Eastwood's reply: Yes, Mr Mayor, this is on top of the increase we had last year.

Gardening guru, Tom Wyatt will appear at the Breakfast at the Lagoon event over the weekend. Contributed

Cr Tom Wyatt: My attitude hasn't changed about this cancerous tax. It keeps creeping out.

It is just like cancer.

You only have to look at the Gold Coast, the north coast, the western highlands, Mackay.

They're all trying to get out of it now. Some of them have gone in a bit too big.

I've already had experience with people from Victoria coming here to the Capricorn Coast.

They come every year and they're talking about investing in property.

But now they say, the rates are too expensive. I absolutely oppose this cancerous tax.