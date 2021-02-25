GOING, SOLD! The Roma properties worth more than $1 million

Southwest Queensland is home to some of the biggest and most expansive properties in the state.

Here are four parcels of land near Roma that are going for over one million dollars:

Newlands and Bellevue

This 2,371ha property has been on the market since at least mid-2020 and is going for $3,500,000.

Located 43km south of Roma on an all-weather road, the Newlands property features nine paddocks, one holding paddock, and laneway which feed six paddocks.

There are permanent waterholes from Yalebone Creek to both properties as well as a 48 megalitre water allocation for Bellevue.

These properties have a carrying capacity of 350 cows or 700 backgrounders.

For more information, click here.

Large industrial block - Fleming Drive

A property with a 324 sqm steel shed, main building, and a smaller storage shed has hit the market for $2,000,000.

It covers 4.17ha and is fully secured and fenced, with two thirds of it leased for storage, which generates an income.

For more information, click here.

Flagstone

Covering over 2030ha of prime grazing land, this property northwest of Roma can hold around 400 breeders.

The vegetation is largely unrestricted and the property had two bores pumping approximately 4500 litres of water per hour.

It holds five paddocks.

For more information, click here.

Gungary

This 2755ha property hosts a three-bedroom house with a 220 sqm machinery shed, a smaller old shed, two bores, and dams in all seven paddocks.

Infrastructure is relatively new at only two years old with almost half the land being pulled.

For more information, click here.

Springvale

This property located 80km northwest of Injune is nested just south of the Great Dividing Range and receives and average of 635mm of rainfall.

It stands on 13266ha with 13 dams and three bores.

The property can hold 1000 cows and replacement heifers.

For more information, click here.

Savannah

Featuring a five-bedroom house and three sheds, this 202ha property is fenced into three paddocks.

It is located on an all-weather road 40km from Roma and is fit for grazing.

There are two dams and a waterhole in the creek.

For more information, click here.

