Going strong: ‘Best cattle market in history’ at CQLX

“IT IS the best in history” were the words auctioneer Brian Dawson used to describe the market at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) prime cattle sale on Wednesday, following yet another week of strong competition from buyers.

Despite being in the middle of an unprecedented global pandemic, it has been a very good time for producers.

Mr Dawson, of Brian Dawson Auctions, has been an agent at CQLX for more than two decades.

“The cattle industry is no different to the share market, we’ve had some ups and downs, but at this point in time, it is the best I’ve seen it – the best consistency of results,” Mr Dawson said.

“Across the board, everything was firm on last week’s rates, the market was very strong.

“I don’t expect to see a change in the market, unless we see some good rain in coming weeks which could cause things to change and spike again.”

This week’s sale-topping pen of Droughtmaster weaner steers came from Clifton and Alexander, Nankin, and were sold to restockers for 450c/kg, weighing 200kg, to return $900/head as locals look to put young cattle back into the paddock after offloading older stock.

Agents yarded 3693 cattle from Nebo, St Lawrence, Monto, Gin Gin, Biloela, Clermont, and local areas, with the offering made up of 1698 steers, 1385 heifers, 473 cows, 72 bulls and 65 cows and calves.

Hot competition for weaner steers saw prices reach 448.2c/kg, with AJ Hobson’s Shorthorn crosses hitting 440c/kg, weighing 242kg, to return $1,068/head.

The Stewart family, Ridgelands, sold Brangus weaner steers for 440c/kg, weighing 284kg, to achieve $1,252/head.

Brahman cross weaner steers from Colin Anderson, Middlemount also made 430c/kg, weighing 272kg, returning $1,172/head.

Medium weight heifers sold to a top of 382c/kg with a pen of Droughtmaster weaner heifers from M & L Lingard, Duaringa, hitting 376c/kg, weighing 241kg, to return $906/head.

AJ Hobson, Rannes, sold Shorthorn cross heifers for 368c/kg, weighing 249kg, to achieve $917/head.

Quality, big-framed crossbred cows and calves from M & ME & KM Leigh, Koumala, sold for $1,950/unit.

Bulls under 450kg topped at 386.2c/kg.

