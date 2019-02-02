Menu
Yeah — we’ve all seen Ex On The Beach and we all know how well that goes for everyone (not). Sara De Pina (the ex) with Florian Germain and Chanel Burow at QT in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Jerad Williams
Romantic Recycling: Bar’s bizarre Valentine’s Day party

by Amber Macpherson
2nd Feb 2019 12:13 PM
A GOLD Coast bar is taking a Valentine's Day party to the ex-treme with a wild singles mixer that could break more than the ice.

Surfers Paradise's Stingray Lounge, at QT Gold Coast, is hosting a "BYO-Ex Party" - that's right, you read correctly - on February 14 where singles bring along former flames for others to meet for a night of "romantic recycling".

QT food and beverage director Jared Thibault said the concept came through from QT head office as a quirky twist on the traditional hook-up event.

Let’s be honest. Not all exes are going to walk out of this party happy. Picture: Jerad Williams
"It's something we're doing at every QT - we like to do things a little different," Mr Thibault said.

"A lot of people do singles party, we'd do something with a twist. It's going to be interesting."

Interesting is right - we've all seen Ex On The Beach and we all know how well that goes for everyone (not).

"Just think of it more like a laid-back singles party you can bring your ex to," Mr Thibault said.

"It's not going to be for everyone who has an ex. Plenty of people are still friendly with their exes, I feel like those are the people that are going to come."

QT Gold Coast says it's an opportunity for past lovers to move on together, or rekindle a passion that might still be there.

But Mr Thibault has prepared for some instances where trauma is yet to heal.

"We will have security on that night," he said.

The party begins at 6pm and entry is free, with themed cocktails and desserts available to purchase.

