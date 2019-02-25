Menu
Accused child abuser seeks legal aid

by Lea Emery
25th Feb 2019 1:06 PM
A BIGGERA Waters man accused of abusing a girl for more than six years has had the matter adjourned to so he can apply for Legal Aid.

The 54-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared briefly in Southport Magistrates Court this morning where he faced six counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12.

He is a thin, balding man with grey hair and wears glasses.

He wore a blue and white stripped shirt.

Police allege the man began abusing the girl in Mudgeeraba in 2013 when she was just six.

The abuse allegedly continued until early this year.

The girl is now 13.

After the matter the man was spotted in the waiting room at the courthouse filling out a number of forms.

The matter was adjourned until March.

