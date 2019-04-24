Accused bikie associate blows kisses in court

AN accused Hells Angels associate and gold miner who police allege had $1.4 million worth of ice in his car has been granted bail.

Wayne Thomas Holland, who is the father of alleged Hells Angels bikie Kane Holland, is accused of having 12kg of ice in his car when he drove it from Sydney to the Gold Coast.

Police seized the car on April 11 but it is alleged it was not until a couple of days later that officers managed to find the ice.

Image from Police Video relating an alleged associate of the Hells Angels OMCG.

Magistrate Joan White said there was evidence that was "reasonably strong" and there was a "finger print" which tied Holland to the drugs.

Holland, who is a partner in a gold mining lease in Papua New Guinea, was placed on strict conditions including surrendering his passport, not being able to approach an international departure point and reporting to police daily.

After the car was seized Holland travelled to New Guinea where he has business interests.

Holland, who is greying, slim and slightly below average height, blew media a kiss and waved to media as he was led into the courtroom.

His son did not attend court.

Holland's solicitor Jason Jacobson, of Jacobson Mahony Lawyers, admitted police had a case against Holland.

"At least to the extent he was the person who transported this very large quantity of drugs from Sydney back to the Gold Coast," he said.

"It is a large amount, a very large amount."

Holland is set to return to court on May 2.